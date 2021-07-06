The gazebo is crumbling.
The Rutland City Parks Foundation told the Board of Aldermen Monday that it was time for a new gazebo in Main Street Park. The board referred the issue to the recreation committee. In the meantime, the gazebo is closed.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said after the meeting that the city band set up in front of the structure for the first of its Wednesday night concerts, an arrangement that seemed to work well.
“We asked if they want us to purchase a tent,” she said. “Right now they said ‘no.’”
David Wallstrom, reporting on behalf of the Parks Foundation, said the group got a $5,000 grant to do an engineering and architectural assessment of the structure ahead of plans to renovate it, only to find the base was rotting.
“Unfortunately, we found the building is 110 years old and has reached the end of its life,” he said. “It’s been lovingly taken care of for those 110 years, but concrete has a lifespan.”
Wallstrom said the foundation would like to see a public engagement process with the city band and other organizations that use the gazebo about features they would like to see in a new one, such as handicapped accessibility, better lighting and better speakers.
Wallstrom said the relevant grant applications were due at the end of the year and the foundation, which as a 501c3 has access to grant programs municipalities might not, needed a month or two of lead time between the city deciding on a design and putting in applications.
Peters also noted that the roof was replaced just before the pandemic and could likely be salvaged for a new structure.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he hoped the new structure would resemble the old one as closely as possible, noting how the gazebo featured in Peter Huntoon’s painting of the park.
“It’s been like the centerpiece of Rutland for a long time,” he said. “It’s so Rutland, and I hope we can replace it.”
