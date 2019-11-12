A recent criminal case in Rutland County may provide another reason not to smoke marijuana while in a car. If the car crashes, the person holding the bong may get glass cuts to the chest as police believe happened in Ira in September.
Chalyn Baldwin-Costa, 24, of Leicester, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 4 in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of negligent driving.
Baldwin-Costa was released without bail after the arraignment.
The charges against Baldwin-Costa were based on an affidavit written by Deputy Justin Cram, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Cram said he was dispatched to the scene of a crash on Business Route 4A, near Birdseye Road in Ira at about 5 p.m. Sept. 5.
At the scene, Cram saw a 2010 Hyundai Elantra that appeared to have hit two utility poles. He said the car had an odor of burnt marijuana and one of the passengers was injured.
The passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center before she could be interviewed but Cram said he heard EMTs tell the passenger she had glass fragments embedded in her chest.
Cram said he thought that was odd because the injured passenger had been in the front seat and only the rear windshield of the Elantra was broken and most of the glass was in the rear seat or the street.
According to the affidavit, Baldwin-Costa told Cram while when she was driving, she turned to talk to a juvenile passenger she had in the car and the crash happened while she was looking away.
She allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana about two hours before the crash and turned her marijuana over to Cram. Baldwin-Costa allegedly told police the 20-year-old passenger was holding the bong at the time of the crash but not smoking from it.
“I found this to be odd as in my training and experience, most individuals do not hold a bong in their lap in a motor vehicle unless they are using it,” Cram wrote.
Cram said what he saw at the crash site indicated Baldwin-Costa may have speeding because after she hit one utility pole, she continued on, about 280 feet, fast enough that she hit the second utility pole with enough force to nearly sever it.
Cram asked Baldwin-Costa to perform field sobriety tests. Cram said he saw enough indicators that he arrested Baldwin-Costa and asked her to submit a blood sample although she was not ultimately charged with driving under the influence.
While at the hospital with Baldwin-Costa so she could have a blood sample taken, Cram spoke with the injured passenger. He said he noticed lacerations on her face, chest and left leg.
The passenger agreed to let police see her medical records, the affidavit said.
“These records indicated that the glass shrapnel embedded into her skin were not consistent with automotive glass but were consistent with bong glass,” Cram wrote in the affidavit.
The passenger’s records also said she told the staff in the ambulance that took her to RRMC that she had been holding a bong at the time of the crash.
The records said pieces of ground glass were found in each of the injured passenger’s lungs and that chest lacerations “too numerous to count” were treated.
If convicted of the charge against her, Baldwin-Costa could be sentenced to up to a year in prison.
