Bowlerama is branching out into volleyball.
And horseshoes. And cornhole. And maybe badminton and shuffleboard. All with food and drinks and maybe live music.
“We’ve got, essentially, an acre and a half of open space that’s underutilized,” manager Michael Forte, whose family owns Bowlerama, said standing outside the building Wednesday. “It’s a field. We’ve got this big old parking lot, and it’s empty. Our summer business is slow. ... We figure maybe if we offer the public something new, they’ll come fill the parking lot.”
So, Forte said, Bowlerama plans to start offering outdoor recreation. He said they plan a “very soft opening” of their outdoor facility next month, with a cornhole tournament Aug. 10, but that the outdoor offerings won’t be fully online until next summer.
“We’re going to clear this area out,” he said, gesturing to the brush behind the building. “That’s going to be the first project of the summer. ... There’s a lot to do.”
Forte’s family owns Bowlerama, and he said he grew up exercising in a sand pit on the property. He said the grand plan involves setting up lights for evening activities and installing a trailer where food service will be offered by Victoria Covarrubias, who recently started serving tacos and other Mexican food at the farmers market.
“It’s good outdoor food,” Forte said. “It goes well with a cold drink.”
Aside from the space, Forte said they hope the expansion will help them make use of the the property’s other unsung assets, like its view of the mountains.
“We have the wetlands back there with all kinds of wildlife for people to watch,” he said. “There’s actually a walking trail that connects us to White’s Park that people don’t know about. ... It goes down to the ball field.”
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said he wasn’t familiar with Forte’s plans but that they sounded like a good addition to the city’s offerings.
“That would be a real cool asset to the city,” he said. “Recreation entertainment for adults — it sounds exciting, actually.”
Forte said eventually they might host festivals or other events.
“It’s such a big space,” he said. “The possibilities are really endless. I don’t know what Rutland’s going to attach themselves to. We talked about concepts from a drive-in theater to mini-golf. I think this is an investment that makes sense.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.