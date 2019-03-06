BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION I Playdowns Tuesday, March 5
Rice 67, Colchester 45 St. Johnsbury 71, Burlington 56 Mount Mansfield 66, Spaulding 44 Rutland 70, Lyndon 43 South Burlington 54, CVU 46 Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 9 BFA-St. Albans (12-8) at No. 8 Essex (12-8) Game 7: No. 13 North Country (7-13) at No. 4 Middlebury (16-4) Game 8: No. 10 Brattleboro (12-8) at No. 7 Burr and Burton (13-7) Quarterfinals Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 9: Winner game 6 at No. 1 Rice (18-2) Game 10: Winner game 7 at No. 5 St. Johnsbury (14-7) Game 11: Winner game 8 at No. 2 Mount Mansfield (17-4) Game 12: No. 11 South Burlington (11-10) at No. 3 Rutland (17-4) DIVISION II Playdowns Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m.
MSJ 89, Missisquoi 46 Fair Haven 48, Otter Valley 14 Mill River 57, Harwood 39 Montpelier 59, Vergennes 47 Milton 53, Woodstock 39 Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 12 Mount Abraham (8-12) at No. 5 U-32 (12-8) Game 7: No. 14 Bellows Falls (10-10) at No. 3 Lake Region (13-5) Game 8: No. 11 Enosburg (8-12) at No. 6 Lamoille (13-7) Quarterfinals Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 9: No. 9 Fair Haven (12-9) at No. 1 MSJ (16-5) Game 10: Winner game 6 at No. 4 Mill River (14-7) Game 11: No. 7 Milton (13-8) at No. 2 Montpelier (16-5) Saturday, March 9, TBA
Game 12: Winner game 8 vs. winner game 7 DIVISION III Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 9 Oxbow (8-12) at No. 8 Green Mountain (11-9) Game 5: No. 10 Stowe (9-11) at No. 7 White River Valley (13-7) Quarterfinals Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 5 Windsor (13-8) at No. 4 Peoples (16-5) Game 7: No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (15-6) at No. 3 Thetford (14-5) Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Winner game 4 at No. 1 Williamstown (16-4) Game 9: Winner game 5 at No. 2 Hazen (17-3) DIVISION IV Playdowns Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Proctor 54, Long Trail 39 West Rutland 48, Arlington 44 Twin Valley 75, Mid-Vermont Christian 39 Rivendell 51, Blue Mountain 35 Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m. Game 2: No. 12 Northfield (7-13) at No. 5 Sharon (13-7) Game 6: No. 16 Black River (1-18) at No. 1 Danville (14-6) Game 7: No. 9 Twinfield (10-9) at No. 8 Websterville (11-9) Game 8: No. 15 Richford (3-17) at No. 2 Poultney (14-6) Quarterfinals Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 9: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 6 Game 10: Winner game 2 at No. 4 Proctor (14-7) Game 11: No. 11 Rivendell (8-13) at No. 3 Twin Valley (15-6) Saturday, March 9, TBA
Game 12: No. 7 West Rutland (12-9) vs. winner game 8
