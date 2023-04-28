A Brandon man has been charged with murder in Delaware.
Vermont State Police said they arrested 20-year-old Trent Reilly Ingalls after pulling him over for a routine traffic stop Thursday night on Route 7 in Leicester and discovering a warrant out for his arrest. Police said he was wanted in Delaware on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Ingalls was held in Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and appeared Friday in Addison County criminal court, where Addison County State's Attorney Eva Vekos said he signaled his intent to waive extradition. Vekos said he would have to sign waiver paperwork Monday before being returned to Delaware.
Vekos said she had no details on the charges against Ingalls. Calls to the public information offices of the Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Justice were not immediately returned Friday.
Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Ingalls did not appear to have any criminal record locally.
