Brandon native Vince Quenneville scored a win in the Sportsman Modified Northeast Crate Nationals 100 on Monday in a race that was pushed back from Sunday.
Quenneville earned a $5,000 winners purse for his efforts.
Adam Pierson dominated the race until a late-arriving Quenneville took command with 11 laps left.
Pierson held the lead through 10 restarts during the 100-lap race, but Quenneville pulled to the outside after the final restart on lap 88, ran next to Pierson for a lap, and pulled away in the final circuits.
Ultra-popular Quenneville, a three-time Devil’s Bowl champion, is having a resurgent 2021 season and entered the race as the point leader; his $5,000 victory is his first in four years.
Justin Comes drove through traffic late on the inside lane for the runner-up finish, and Kevin Chaffee came from 16th starting position to take third. Pierson faded late to fourth, and Tim Hartman Jr. — driving in substitution for Demetrios Drellos — finished fifth.
In the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England race, Matt Tanner had a dominant outing, needing only three laps to run from fifth starting position to the lead.
After two caution flags in the first two laps of the race, Tanner set a blistering pace and lapped all but the top four cars. The race was the first of the season for the SCoNE tour.
Will Hull, Matt Hoyt, Pierson and Floyd Billington rounded out the top five.
Middlebury’s Austin Comes won the 30-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman race ahead of Steve Pope, Dylan Madsen, Bill Duprey and Randy Ryan.
Fair Haven’s Chris Murray took top honors in the 20-lap Super Stock race over Josh LeClaire, Chuck Bradford, Paul Braymer and Rutland’s Kevin Elliot.
Wells’ T.J. Knight had his first career win in the 15-lap Summit Up Construction Mini Sprint race, besting Daryl Gebo, Chris Sumner, Scott Chandler and Tim Simonds who rounded out the top five.
Orwell’s Ray Hanson was the winner of the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint race. Kamden Duffy, Austin Chaves, Kaidin White and Kevin Smith finished in the top five.
