Kebab is a Turkish word meaning sword or skewer. According to tradition, the dish was invented by medieval soldiers who used their swords to grill meat over open-field fires. In Turkey, vegetables typically are cooked on a separate skewer.
When you prep the proteins and vegetables for the kebabs, cube them as close in size as possible to ensure even cooking. If using bamboo skewers, don’t forget to soak them in water for at least 30 to 45 minutes beforehand. For each of these recipes, the proteins need to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
Pork and Veggie Kebabs
We’ll begin by preparing an original Lolly marinade recipe:
• 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
• 4 tablespoons pineapple juice
• 1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic
• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
• 6 tablespoons Kikkoman roasted garlic teriyaki marinade
• 1 pound pork tenderloin
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cut a 1-pound pork tenderloin into 1-inch cubes. Refrigerate the pork in the marinade for a minimum of 3 hours. My favorite veggie choices are red and green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes and white onions. Alternating the pork and veggies, carefully thread onto the skewers.
Cook the kebabs on medium-high heat on the grill until the pork is cooked through and the veggies are tender. Carefully rotate the skewers as they cook. Adjust grill heat if needed.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
