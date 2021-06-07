By today, members of a new organization, Bridge to Rutland, are expected to have helped a family and one individual reach the city, where they are seeking asylum, from Central America, according to Bridge to Rutland Executive Director Ellen Green.
The family flew into the Albany, New York, airport on Sunday and the individual was expected to arrive on Monday night.
In 2016, then-mayor of Rutland Chris Louras announced plans to open Rutland to 100 refugees from Syria.
The announcement was highly controversial, with one group, Rutland Welcomes, forming in support of the idea but others, including members of a group called Rutland First, complained that Louras was moving too fast and hadn’t allowed citizens to discuss the proposal before he made it public.
Green said what B2R was doing was “very different from refugee resettlement.”
She said refugees are given that status by the United Nations and sent to countries that welcomed them. In the United States, the process is handled by the U.S. State Department.
Asylum seekers are fleeing from dangers that might be similar to those faced by refugees, but without the designation from the United Nations, they must request asylum from a country like the United States once they get there.
Asylum seekers turn themselves over to immigration authorities and make a request for asylum, making their case that they fear for their lives. The request may be rejected or the requester may be granted asylum.
B2R’s role is to be a resource for the asylum seekers while they pursue asylum.
Green said the family and the individual entered the U.S. With “nothing” but information about B2R, whose organizers promised to be their sponsors.
“Sponsorship includes having a safe place for them to live, meeting all their physical, mental, medical, emotional needs and helping them through the legal process,” she said.
For the near future, the asylum seekers will be waiting. They were vaccinated at a shelter, or refuge, after entering the United States but they must quarantine for two weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Volunteers who already have been vaccinated are providing the quarantine site and a host family will then provide a place for the asylum seekers to live for at least three and up to six months.
“They’re living with a family at that point which is really good for acclimating them to Vermont’s culture and helping them to learn English. We have volunteers who will do everything from driving them to appointments to taking them shopping … to translation, teaching them English, to getting them a cell phone to socialization,” Green said.
Green pointed out that B2R was a small organization, and that the help for all the asylum seekers, including plane tickets and a place to live, was accomplished by the work of volunteers.
The volunteers must be trained in trauma-based accompaniment because of the backgrounds that caused the families to seek asylum.
Green said she was impressed when they met the family on Sunday night; they were so gracious to their hosts and grateful to be in America despite days of exhausting travel to get to their destination, she said.
Green said B2R grew out of an adult class at Grace Congregational Church.
“We started learning about what was happening on the border and it was about the time there was so much in the news about families being separated. Out of this study came the desire to do something about it,” she said.
Green acknowledged it took a little while to get organized, but said eventually they were ready for some members of the Grace congregation to reach out to other faith-based organizations.
“We recognized, this is a huge task. It requires a community of support,” she said.
As of Monday morning, the volunteers working with B2R represented nine faith-based communities and four different social justice groups. Green said the volunteers included some who worked with Rutland Welcomes.
Green pointed out the assistance they’re providing is costly. She said they’re still fundraising to support the asylum seekers in the program and said there were no immediate plants to bring more asylum seekers to the area.
“At this point, we’re kind of maxed out,” she said.
Those who want to volunteer or otherwise help B2R can visit bridgetorutland.wordpress.com to get more information.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.