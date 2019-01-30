RUTLAND BITES One of the best parts of winter is fresh citrus. While we embrace the cold and snow, in other parts of the world, citrus is at its peak. I eat locally as much as possible, but there’s no local substitute for fresh grapefruits and oranges. Even better are Meyer lemons and Key limes, with their sharp, distinct flavors that liven up our taste buds during a subdued time of year. Of course, their juices make for some of the best meringue pies. And if you need an excuse to make one, just think of all the Vitamin C they provide. For everyday eating, salads are a good place to add citrus. Whether using their juice in dressings or adding pieces of the fruit directly into the salad, citrus helps bring everything to life. When I’m feeling bogged down and lazy, which is often in the winter, I appreciate having a flavorful salad for dinner with a good mix of textures, vegetables, proteins and fruit. I probably eat more salads in winter than I do in the middle of summer, now that I think of it. Maybe because I’m more aware of needing to eat healthy, especially with my garden on break. Some days, we make a simple side salad to go along with dinner. Other times, we take what we already have and make it into a meal. Leftover chicken or steak works well when we have that in the fridge, though shrimp is a good choice when leftovers aren’t an option. Shrimp is one of my seafood staples. It’s quick to cook, reliable, and never tastes fishy. We often buy bags of frozen, uncooked shrimp. And when we can find them, ones that are already peeled and deveined, to save time. Luckily, citrus and shrimp pair particularly well together. For a salad, I like to broil the shrimp for just five minutes in the oven. You can toss them in whatever spices you like, as well as some citrus juice and olive oil before broiling. Then, they’re ready to go into the salad while still warm or at room temperature. To make this into a more robust meal, I like to add in beans and avocado. I have both dried beans and canned in my pantry, so whatever I have time to prepare goes in. At other times, instead of beans I might add nuts or seeds. Sometimes, if I started bean sprouts in a jar on the counter and they’re ready, they go in too. Beets are another common staple in my winter salads. I don’t often make them the same from one time to the next, so you never know what you’ll get, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Then there’s onion. I love onions, but I don’t love onion breath from raw onions in most salads. In looking up ways in which to combat the challenge, I found a tip from “Cook’s Illustrated.” They say to soak the onions in a mixture of baking soda and water to take off their bite. I found this to help some, but still had a lingering onion taste in my mouth for hours afterward. Next time I might try doing this an hour or more in advance of assembling the salad to further mellow them out. Just don’t forget to rinse them off well before using. Take this salad as a starting point and change it up with what you prefer and have on hand. For me, the keys are the citrus, used in three ways with three different kinds, and the shrimp. Those, and a well-flavored dressing, are key. In order to avoid a soggy salad, I keep everything separate and assemble each one individually.
Broiled shrimp and citrus salad
Servings: 4 ½ red onion, sliced 1 tablespoon baking soda 1 ½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/8 – 1/4 teaspoon cayenne ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice 2 grapefruits ¼ cup rice vinegar 1 tablespoon lime juice 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger 8 ounces lettuce mix ½ cup chopped cilantro 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained 1 avocado, sliced (opt.) Place the sliced onion in a bowl and add just enough water to cover. Stir in the baking soda. Let sit for at least 15 minutes while you prep the rest of the salad. Rinse well when done soaking. Toss the shrimp with a ½ teaspoon salt, the cinnamon, cayenne, 1 tablespoon olive oil and the orange juice in a bowl. Use as little or as much cayenne as you prefer. Peel the grapefruits and use a pairing knife to slice off the white pith. Cut the segments in half and set aside. Make the dressing by combining the vinegar, lime juice, honey, mustard, ginger and remaining salt in a small jar. Shake to combine, then add in the oil and shake again. Heat the broiler to high and adjust a rack as close to the broiler as possible. Place the shrimp on a baking sheet and stick under the broiler for about three minutes. Flip the shrimp to the other side and broil for another two minutes or until cooked through. Don’t wander too far away while they’re under the broiler. To assemble the salad, place the greens on plates, top with the shrimp, onions, grapefruit, cilantro, black beans and avocado. Spoon over the dressing and season with salt and pepper.
