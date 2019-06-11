Mohammed Sawalha

Peace activist

Mohammed Sawalha. Peace activist, professor and advocate for human rights for Palestinians, will talk about life in Palestine after 50 years of military occupation by Israel, and his work to provide enrichment for youth and adults. 7-9 a.m. Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St., Montpelier, pamelawalkervt@gmail.com, 802-917-4763.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.