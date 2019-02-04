Pete’s Posse Concert
Twin fiddles over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards, and vocal harmonies. $16 adv./ $20 door, 4 p.m. Cabot Town Hall Auditorium, 3084 Main Street, Cabot, director@cabotarts.org, 793-3016.
