Tuesday
21
May
Bike Edgewater with GMC. Moderate. 20 +/-mile round trip. Cross Vermont Trail. Bring lunch. Contact: George Plumb, 883-2313 or plumb.george@gmail.com for meeting time and place.
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. AFEP, formerly Bone Builders. Low-impact exercise. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Disease Workshop. This program helps people with chronic conditions manage and improve their own health. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mah Jong. Weekly game. 10 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Young at Heart rehearsal. Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC. Please register — Free. 1-2 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Woodworking. New Classes starting, come see what we can build together. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Food for Spring Renewal. Presented by Lisa Masé. Learn which foods support us at this time of year and explore concepts of culinary medicine and food sovereignty. $3 members/$5 nonmembers, 5-6 p.m. Hunger Mountain Co-op, 623 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, info@hungermountain.coop, 802-262-3202.
Wednesday
22
May
Seniors in Motion. Program focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. $30 per twelve classes, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Story Time and Playgroup. For children birth to age six and their grown-ups. We follow the Twinfield Union School calendar and do not hold the program the days Twinfield is closed. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Chair Yoga. Classes focus on balance, breath, posture, flexibility and meditation. No prior experience needed. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Craftsbury Chamber Players. Kenji Bunch, viola, and Monica Ohuchi, piano, return to Noon Music in May. 12-1 p.m. Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe, LPaparella@stoweperformingarts.com, 802-253-7792.
Square Dancing. No partner needed. 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Line Dancing. Please Register. Every Wednesday. by donation, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Compost Basics Workshop — CVSWMD. Learn about: managing food scraps, why they break down and how-to use food scraps as a resource in your own yard. Everyone goes home with a starter kit. 6-7:15 p.m. Rumney Elementary School, 433 Shady Rill Rd, Middlesex, cassandrah@cvswmd.org, 802-229-9383.
Caring for a Loved One with Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. Margaret Pratt Community invites you to a free-2-part series on caring for loved ones while taking care of yourself. 6-7 p.m. Margaret Pratt Community, 210 Plateau Acres, Bradford, jrogers@margaretpratt.org, 802-222-5554.
Mid-Week Movie: Widows. Enjoy drinks or dinner while watching a movie from your private table in our theater. $5, 6-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St. Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Gala to Support The Bridge newspaper. An evening of entertainment, food, and conversation. Keynote address by Garrett Graff, biographer of former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Music by Bella and The Notables, food by Cafe Anna, cash bar with cocktails by Caledonia Spirits. Tickets are $55 each or $100 for two and can be purchased at SevenDaysTickets.com, or by mailing a check to Friends of The Bridge, P.O. Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601. $55, 6-9 p.m. Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College Street, Montpelier, mdunphy@montpelierbridge.com, 802-223-5112.
Central VT Chess Club. Chess players of all ages and experience levels are invited to come play at the Central VT Chess Club. Free instruction provided for students. No membership fees. Please bring your own equipment. 6-9 p.m. The “hub” at the Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Road, Berlin , robertnichols3@myfairpoint.net, 802-229-1207.
Film: Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Maathai. Nobel winner Wangari Maathai, with thousands of women in the Green Belt Movement of Kenya, planted 35 million trees, reclaimed their country’s land from a century of deforestation, and enabled families to feed their children healthier food. Followed by a discussion about how planting trees in Montpelier can improve our rivers, soil quality and climate. 6:30-8 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St. Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Showing Up For Racial Justice. Living Room Conversations About Racism. Four thought-provoking conversations about racial justice and how you can be part of ending racism in our communities. Come to one or all. RSVP if you need childcare. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School Street RM 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Thursday
23
May
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. AFEP, formerly Bone Builders. Low-impact exercise. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Cribbage. . 10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Stree #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Falls Prevention Tai Chi I & II. Every Thursday. Reviewing & refining Levels I & II. Focus on greater self-awareness and technique while reviewing your practice so you can take it home and continue the work begun. 3:45-4:45 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Get to Know Your Co-op: Buying Policies. Join Olivia Dunton, our lead grocery buyer, for a look into the Co-op’s buying policies and how they determine what you see on our shelves. Space is limited, registration suggested. email your name and contact information to info@hungermountain.coop. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Hunger Mountain Co-op, 623 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, info@hungermountain.coop, 802-262-3202.
”Fractured”. New England Center for Circus Arts presents. Examine the familiarity of patterns, the comfort of a loop in time and the monotony of a life unexamined. And a moment that can change everything. Tickets $10, Seniors $8, 7-9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Friday
24
May
Granite Center Garden Club Annual Plant Sale. Reasonably priced perennials, herbs, shrubs, annuals and garden accessories, to benefit local plantings and scholarships. 6:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, Jones Brothers Way, Barre, rhotal1218@aol.com, 802-476-4242.
Seniors in Motion. Program focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. $30 per twelve classes, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Writers Block. Share your essay, short stories, one-act plays or poems. Your work, along with others will be critiqued in a positive mode with a supportive audience. Register. Every Friday. 10-11:15 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Tai Chi Studio. Practice time for anyone registered for beginners, intermediate, or advanced Tai Chi. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Kathleen Kanz Comedy Hour. Music opens the night at 7:30 p.m. jokes start at 8:30 p.m. Adult content. No chatter. By donation, 8:30-10 p.m. espresso bueno, 248 N. Main St. Barre, vermontcomedy@gmail.com, 802-828-5060.
Saturday
25
May
Chowderpalooza & Spring Art on Park. Chowderpalooza & Spring Art On Park features chowder tastings from 11 local restaurants alongside an artisan market. $0 — $6, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Park Street, Stowe, askus@gostowe.com.
VT Sharp Shooters in Gettysburg. Roast pork dinner and 50/50 raffle to support the Veterans Place in Northfield, VT. At 7 p.m. Howard Coffin will speak about the Vermont Sharp Shooters at Gettysburg. Free-will donation. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Brookfield Masonic Lodge, East St, Brookfield, degjhg@together.net, 802-728-5225.
Onion River Chorus: “The French Connection”. Music by Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Duruflé, and contemporary American composer Giselle Wyers. Guest director Richard Riley; organist Jenny Bower; vocal soloists Lindsey Warren, soprano; and Geoffrey Penar, bass. Tickets at the door: $17-$20, 7:30-9 p.m. Montpelier Unitarian Church, 130 Main St. Montpelier, griffinsuter@hotmail.com, 802-272-2376.
Sunday
26
May
Lars Nielsen, Writer: A Celebration. Readings of the poetry of the late Lars Nielsen and three performances: his short play, “The Aspirants,” performed by The Valley Players; and two works on which he and his brother, composer Erik Nielsen, collaborated. Donations will go to the Lars Nielsen Scholarship Fund at Norwich University. 3-4:30 p.m. Unitarian Church, 130 Main Street, Montpelier, eriknielsencomposer@gmail.com, 802-276-9906.
Zumba-Like Fitness Dance for Women only. Free weekly class for women 18 yrs and older. Music by secular & Christian artists. 4-5 p.m. East Montpelier Elementary School , 665 Vincent Flats, East Montpelier, zabundancejoy@gmail.com.
Tiny Twilight Cafe. Every fourth Sunday of the month, families gather at Downstreet’s community space for a light supper and a chance to connect with other parents. Free for parents and caregivers with children 3 and under. Older siblings welcome. RSVP encouraged. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Downstreet, 22 Keith Avenue, Barre, gelias@goodbeginningscentralvt.org, 802-595-7953.
Onion River Chorus: “The French Connection”. Music by Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Duruflé, and contemporary American composer Giselle Wyers. Guest director Richard Riley; organist Jenny Bower; vocal soloists Lindsey Warren, soprano; and Geoffrey Penar, bass. Tickets at the door: $17-$20, 7:30-9 p.m. Montpelier Unitarian Church, 130 Main St. Montpelier, griffinsuter@hotmail.com, 802-272-2376.
Monday
27
May
Groton/ Peacham History and Wildflower Hike with GMC. Moderate. 5-6 miles. Groton State Forest. Bring lunch and water. Park entrance fee. Contact George Longenecker or Cynthia Martin, 229-9787 for meeting time and place.
Seniors in Motion. Program focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. $30 per twelve classes, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Pitch. Weekly card playing. 1 p.m. Barre Area senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Yoga with Katie. Appropriate for all levels with modifications offered for beginner & advanced yogis. Please register. $30, 4-5 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Handwork Circle. Bring with you what you are working on and share handwork skills, ideas and advice. Monday evenings. 6:30-8 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Monthly Book Group for Adults. For copies of the book, please stop by the library. New members are always welcome. 7-8 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Tuesday
28
May
Bike Williamstown Gulf with GMC. 24 +/- miles. Moderate/Difficult. Bring lunch. Contact: George Plumb, 883-2313 or plumb.george@gmail.com for meeting time and place.
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. AFEP, formerly Bone Builders. Low-impact exercise. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Disease Workshop. This program helps people with chronic conditions manage and improve their own health. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mah Jong. Weekly game. 10 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Young at Heart rehearsal. Young at Heart singers Young at Heart Singers — Every Tuesday at 1:00pmDo you like to sing? Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC. Please register — Free. 1-2 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Woodworking. New Classes starting, come see what we can build together. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Wednesday
May29
Seniors in Motion. Program focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. $30 per twelve classes, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Story Time and Playgroup. For children birth to age six and their grown-ups. We follow the Twinfield Union School calendar and do not hold the program the days Twinfield is closed. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Chair Yoga. Classes focus on balance, breath, posture, flexibility and meditation. No prior experience needed. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Renaissonics. The glory of the Renaissance comes alive. Virtuoso solos, chamber music, dance music and improvisations, performed on handcrafted Renaissance instruments. 12-1 p.m. Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe, LPaparella@stoweperformingarts.com, 802-253-7792.
Square Dancing. No partner needed. 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
TreeCity: Be Your Own Lorax. Calling Montpelier’s young tree stewards to come speak for the trees! Help members of the Tree Board plan upcoming events to plant, care for and teach about trees. Drop in after school for tree cookies, apple cider, and tree talk: it’s elementary!. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St. Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Line Dancing. Please Register. Every Wednesday. by donation, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mid-Week Movie: Mary Poppins Returns. Enjoy drinks or dinner while watching a movie from your private table in our theater. $5, 6-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St. Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Central VT Chess Club. Chess players of all ages and experience levels are invited to come play at the Central VT Chess Club. Free instruction provided for students. No membership fees. Please bring your own equipment. 6-9 p.m. The “hub” at the Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Road, Berlin , robertnichols3@myfairpoint.net, 802-229-1207.
Front Porch Forum Documentary. From Canadian filmmaker, Peter Strauss. “The Story of Vermont’s Quiet Digital Revolution” follows the stories of several FPF members. Followed by a question and answer period with Lynn Espey from Front Porch Forum and people who appeared in the film. 6:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St. Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
