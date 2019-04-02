Tuesday
2
April
PoemCity Montpelier 2019. PoemCity Montpelier is a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month, taking place each April in Vermont’s capital city, featuring a downtown text display and a full schedule of programming that includes readings, workshops, lectures and other presentations featuring Vermont poets. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, info@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. (formerly Bone Builders), the exercises of have been extensively researched and reviewed in order to ensure effectiveness and the safety and well-being of participants. Drop-ins are welcome. 8:30-9:45 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Bike Washington Heights. Easy. 20 +/- miles. Washington Heights to Chelsea. Meet at the pull off on the left just below Washington Heights on Rte. 110 at 11 a.m. Bike to Chelsea or maybe a little further. 11 a.m.
Young at Heart Singers. Do you like to sing? Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC! Please register. 1-2 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Wednesday
3
April
Walk-Through Wednesday. Monthly open house event during the school day. Observe main lesson in grades 1-8. Campus tour and Q&A. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Orchard Valley Waldorf School, 2290 VT Route 14N, East Montpelier, enrollment@ovws.org, 802-456-7400.
Seniors in Motion. Focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. Strength training builds muscle and increases your metabolism long term, helping to protect against diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses. Only $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Story Time and Playgroup. For children birth to age six and their grown-ups. We follow the Twinfield Union School calendar and do not hold the program the days Twinfield is closed. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Chair Yoga with Cathy. Focus will be on balance, breath, posture, flexibility and meditation. No prior experience needed. Every Wednesday — sign each week. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Square Dancing. No partner needed. Square dancing is not only a good way to foster new friendships but is also good exercise for your mind and body. Please register. By donation, 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Democracy in Iran. Professor Misagh Parsa, the author of a recent book on this topic will discuss the 1979 Revolution ad its outcomes, current challenges, and a likely path for Iran’s democratization. Free to OLLI members; $5 suggested donation for all otners, 1:30-3 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, gracewgreene@comcast.net, 802-454-7814.
Line Dancing. Join us as Cheryl brings back this very fun & popular class! $5 Please Register. by donation, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mid-Week Movie. “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Rated R, 1 hour and 59 minutes. 6-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Vincent Van Gogh and the Books He Read. Art historian Carol Berry shows the influence of the works of Harriet Beecher Stowe, Charles Dickens and others on Van Gogh’s life and art. 7-8:30 p.m. St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, bjoly@stjathenaeum.org, 802-748-8291.
Emily Dickinson. Poet of New England. UVM professor emeritus Huck Gutman explores what Dickinson can teach us. 7-8:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, rsenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Advance Care Planning Presentation. A short TedMed video and discussion followed by an overview of advance care planning (ACP). Please RSVP: call 426-3581. 7-8:30 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School Street, Marshfield, lucy.blue@yahoo.com, 802-454-7726.
Thursday
4
April
Pastime with Good Company. Champlain Consort opens Lunchtime Series in Montpelier. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea are provided. Donations for Camp Agape, which serves Vermont children of incarcerated parents. 12 p.m. Christ Church Episcopal, 64 State Street, Montpelier, lraerad@aol.com, 802-223-2712.
Extempo. Locals tell short-format, first-person, true stories live on stage without any notes or reading. $5, 8-10 p.m. Bridgeside Books, 29 Stowe Street, Waterbury, storytelling@extempovt.com, 802-244-1441.
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. (formerly Bone Builders), the exercises of have been extensively researched and reviewed in order to ensure effectiveness and the safety and well-being of participants. Drop-ins are welcome. 8:30-9:45 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mah Jong Lessons. Learn how to play this fun and engaging game, every Thursday. 10:15-11:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Cribbage. Join the fun every Thursday. Cribbage — Thursday 10:30 — We need Cribbage players! Come join the fun every Thursday! Bring a friend, the more the merrier!. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Family Fun. Storytime in the Gallery. Bring your young children, sit on the floor on a blanket and enjoy a story that relates to the “Deep Blue” exhibit; artwork about the sea. Sketching materials provided. 11-11:30 a.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N Main Street, Barre, info@studioplacearts.com, 802-479-7069.
Falls Prevention Tai Chi III. Every Thursday. Additional movements — Taking your practice home: Pre-requisite: Levels I & II. Session ends April 25 — Please register. 3-3:40 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Falls Prevention Tai Chi I & II. Every Thursday. Reviewing & refining Levels I & II. This class will focus on greater self-awareness and technique while reviewing your practice so you can take it home and continue the work begun. Session ends Apr. 25 — Please Register. 3:45-4:45 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Vanishment opening. Mixed media work by Janet Van Fleet. Using, in part, materials that Van Fleet has repurposed from previous bodies of work. 4-7 p.m. Vermont Supreme Court Gallery, 111 State Street, Montpelier, jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov, 802-828-0749.
Intro to Monumental Drafting Course. By the end of this 8-week course, you will be able to meet the union standards of an Apprentice level Monumental Draftsman. $550, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cochran’s Monuments, 15 Blackwell Street, Barre, info@cochrans-monuments.com, 802-479-1035.
Music @ The Cafe. Feastureing Jeremy Harple. Treat your ears to the sounds of local musicians while savoring dishes inspired by food-makers from across the Northeast Kingdom. No cover, please tip your performers and servers. 6-8 p.m. Hardwick Street Cafe, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
The Children’s Hour. Written in 1934, set in an all-girls’ school, this melodrama addresses issues such as bullying, homophobia and the destructive nature of rumors and misinformation. Due to mature content, suggested for ages 10 and up. Talk-back dialogue with members of the LGBTQ+ community after the Friday night performance. $10 — $12, 7-9 p.m. U-32 Middle & High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, East Montpelier, sverchereau@u32.org, 802-229-0321.
Book Discussion. “Red Scare in the Green Mountains”. Rick Winston discussing his book, detailing the impact the McCarthy Era had on Vermont and how our small, rural state handled the hysteria sweeping across the country. 7 p.m. Chelsea Town Hall, Main Street, Chelsea, chelsealibraryvt@gmail.com, 802-685-2188.
Opening Reception. Central/ Northeast Kingdom Vermont Watercolor Society Exhibit. 5-7 p.m. T. W. Wood Gallery, 46 Barre Street, Montpelier, info@twwoodgallery.org, 802-262-6035.
Friday
5
April
Next Steps: A Climate Solutions Walk. Five-day walk from Middlebury to Montpelier, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Join for one day, five days or according to your ability. Culminates in a Mass Call for Climate Action event at the State House. media@350vt.org.
Seniors in Motion. Focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. Strength training builds muscle and increases your metabolism long term, helping to protect against diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses. Only $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Rummage Sale. We’ll be having our bag sale from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday. During the bag sale, everything you can fit in the bag will be $4. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, rjohnston@montpelier-vt.org, 802-225-8694.
Writers Block. Share your essay, short stories, one-act plays, poems or any other form worthy of note. Your work, along with others will be critiqued in a positive mode with a supportive audience. Register. 10-11:15 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Tai Chi Studio. Practice time for anyone registered for beginners, intermediate, or advanced Tai Chi. Tai Chi Studio — every Friday. Please Register. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Class: Chiaroscuro! Working with light and shadow. Explore the use of contrast and value change while rendering a still life composition in white and black charcoal on toned paper. Some drawing experience helpful but not necessary. Materials fee to the instructor: $10. Members $25/Non-Members $35, 1-4 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, info@studioplacearts.com, 802-479-7069.
Yoga. Appropriate for all levels with modifications offered for beginner & advanced yogis. Mats provided or bring your own. Every Friday. Please register. $30 members ($5 per class) /$36 for non-members. $30 per 6 week session, 4-5 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
VCFA Friday Night Reading Series. Two writers from our own visiting faculty, Bianca Stone and Xu Xi at Café Anna. Snacks provided and drinks available for purchase. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St. Montpelier, lizzy.fox@vcfa.edu.
Film Screening. “The Story of Vermont’s Quiet Digital Revolution”. a new independent documentary from Canadian filmmaker, Peter Strauss. 6-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
”Cinderella”. Northfield Middle & High School will present Roger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. $9, 7-9 p.m. Northfield Middle and High School, Cross Street, Northfield, efullard@cvsu.org, 802-485-4500.
The Children’s Hour. Written in 1934, set in an all-girls’ school, this melodrama addresses issues such as bullying, homophobia and the destructive nature of rumors and misinformation. Due to mature content, suggested for ages 10 and up. Talk-back dialogue with members of the LGBTQ+ community after the Friday night performance. $10 — $12, 7-9 p.m. U-32 Middle & High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, East Montpelier, sverchereau@u32.org, 802-229-0321.
Laugh Local VT Comedy Open Mic. Support local comedy by performing or watching those that do. May contain some adult themed material and is recommended for mature audiences. Signups at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. 7-9:30 p.m. The Dog River Brewery, 1400 US Route 302, Suite 4, Berlin, bobt42@hotmail.com, 802-793-3884.
Our Best Kept Secret. An Introduction to Catholic Social Teaching. An interactive workshop to discuss the sources and principles of Catholic social teaching. 7-8:55 p.m. St. Augustine Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, jgainza@vtlink.net, 802-522-2376.
Saturday
06
April
Next Steps: A Climate Solutions Walk. Five-day walk from Middlebury to Montpelier, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Join for one day, five days or according to your ability. Culminates in a Mass Call for Climate Action event at the State House, media@350vt.org.
Waterbury LEAP Energy Fair 2019. Learn How to reduce fuel bills and more. This family-friendly event. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 VT-100, Duxbury, hesplanning@gmail.com, 802-244-7829.
Rummage Sale. We’ll be having our bag sale from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday. During the bag sale, everything you can fit in the bag will be $4. 10:10 a.m.-2 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, rjohnston@montpelier-vt.org, 802-225-8694.
The Children’s Hour. Written in 1934, set in an all-girls’ school, this melodrama addresses issues such as bullying, homophobia and the destructive nature of rumors and misinformation. Due to mature content, suggested for ages 10 and up. Talk-back dialogue with members of the LGBTQ+ community after the Friday night performance. $10 — $12, 3:30 p.m. U-32 Middle & High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, East Montpelier, sverchereau@u32.org, 802-229-0321.
Montpelier Contra Dance. Music by Julie Vallimont, Anna Patton and Ethan Hazzard-Watkin with Don Veino calling. No experience and no partner needed. All dances are taught plus an introductory session at 7:45 p.m. $10/$5/$15, 8-11 p.m. Capital City Grange Hall, 6612 Rt 12, Berlin, cdu.tim@gmail.com, 802-225-8921.
Sunday
07
April
Movie Date with Beaux and Prudie. Movie trivia, then will all kick back and watch a movie favorite. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place trivia teams. $10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Savoy Theater, 26 Main Street , Montpelier, prudiepeepers@gmail.com.
Next Steps: A Climate Solutions Walk. Five-day walk from Middlebury to Montpelier, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Join for one day, five days or according to your ability. Culminates in a Mass Call for Climate Action event at the State House, media@350vt.org.
Green Mountain Youth Symphony Spring Concert. The young musicians of the Repertory, Concert and Senior Orchestras mesmerize the audience with a wide variety of music, including selections from “The Lord of the Rings.”. Suggested donation at the door: Adults $15, Seniors $12, Students (K-12) $5, Children under 5 are free. 2-5 p.m. Barre Opera House, 6 North Main Street, Barre, leah@gmys-vt.org, 802-888-4470.
Zumba-Like Fitness Dance for Women only. Free weekly class for women 18 yrs and older. Music by secular & Christian artists. 4-5 p.m. East Montpelier Elementary School , 665 Vincent Flats, East Montpelier, zabundancejoy@gmail.com.
Johnny Rawls with The Dave Keller Band. Misssissippi soul/blues master Johnny Rawls for a special early show, backed by Montpelier’s own Dave Keller Band. $10, 5:30-8 p.m. Sweet Melissa’s, 4 Langdon Street, Montpelier, info@davekeller.com, 802-229-2737.
The Best of Second City. The Second City is celebrating nearly 60 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generations of comedy’s best and brightest. Tickets $25, Seniors 20% off, Students $10, 7-9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Film: The Life and Times of Eugene Victor Debs. An impassioned, yet objective history of the founder of the American Socialist Party. Followed by a discussion led by Ed Stanak, former president of the Vermont State Employees’ Association. donation, 7 p.m. Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite Street, Barre, markgvt@yahoo.com, 802-229-4510.
Lecture and Book Signing by Natalia Ilyin. Natalia Ilyin, VCFA Graphic Design Faculty, will present from and sign copies of her new book, “Writing for the Design Mind.”. 7:30-9 p.m. Vermont College of Fines Arts, College Hall Chapel, 36 College Street, Montpelier, 866-934-8232.
Monday
Aprilil08
Next Steps: A Climate Solutions Walk. Five-day walk from Middlebury to Montpelier, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Join for one day, five days or according to your ability. Culminates in a Mass Call for Climate Action event at the State House. 12 a.m. media@350vt.org.
Seniors in Motion. Focuses on strength training, flexibility and overall wellness. Strength training builds muscle and increases your metabolism long term, helping to protect against diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses. Only $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Pitch. A fun-filled time of card playing and comradery, every Monday. 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Restoring the American Elm. Learn about elm history and the journey to revive them on VT’s landscapes. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hunger Mountain Co-op, 623 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, info@hungermountain.coop, 802-262-3202.
Tuesday
Aprilil09
PoemCity Montpelier 2019. PoemCity Montpelier is a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month, taking place each April in Vermont’s capital city, featuring a downtown text display and a full schedule of programming that includes readings, workshops, lectures and other presentations featuring Vermont poets. 12 a.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, info@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Next Steps: A Climate Solutions Walk. Five-day walk from Middlebury to Montpelier, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Join for one day, five days or according to your ability. Culminates in a Mass Call for Climate Action event at the State House. 12 a.m. media@350vt.org.
Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. (formerly Bone Builders), the exercises of have been extensively researched and reviewed in order to ensure effectiveness and the safety and well-being of participants. Drop-ins are welcome. 8:30-9:45 a.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Bike Worcester with GMC. Moderate. 30 +/- miles. Leave at 10 a.m. from the Worcester Town Office. Eat lunch at the Elmore General Store. Contact: George Plumb, 883-2313 or plumb.george@gmail.com. 10 a.m.
Pin-up: Returning Student Graphic Design Work on Display. VCFA MFA in Graphic Design students display their work in the VCFA Alumni Hall Gallery April 9-13, 10am to 4pm each day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vermont College of Fine Arts, Alumni Hall Gallery, 36 College Street, Montpelier, 866-934-8232.
Young at Heart Singers. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC. Young at Heart Singers — every Tuesday at 1:00pmDo you like to sing? Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC! Please register . 1-2 p.m. Barre Area Senior, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Removing the Mask: One Survivor’s Art. Experience one survivor’s art at the healing space of the Sexual Assault Crisis Team. Meet the artist and discuss the role of art in healing from sexual harm. In honor of Sexual Violence Awareness Month in April. 3-7 p.m. Sexual Assault Crisis Team, 4 Cottage Street, Barre, victoria@sactvt.org, 802-476-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.