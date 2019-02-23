Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.