Saturday
23
February
Snowshoe Little River State Park with GMC. Waterbury. Moderate. 4 miles. Bring drink and snacks. Contact George Longenecker or Cynthia Martin, 229-9787 or marlong@myfairpoint.net for meeting time and place.
Class: Finding Your Creative Voice. Practice how to find a fresh purpose and vision for creating your art and ways to express yourself in this flexible, informal workshop. Members $60 / Non-Members $70, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main Street, Barre, info@studioplacearts.com, 802-479-7069.
Scouting Winter Olympics. Outdoor winter games and indoor crafts with a fun Olympics theme. Open to all boy and girl scouts in K-4th grades in central VT. An adult must accompany each scout and pre-registration is required. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Montpelier Elks Country, 203 Country Club Road, Montpelier, committee742@gmail.com, 802-223-7457.
Craftsbury Chamber Players Presents: Winter Warmth. A special recital featuring Marcantonio Barone on piano and Fran Rowell on cello. Dessert reception follows the concert in The Gallery. Tickets start at $15, Students $10, and Seniors 20% off, 3-5 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, caitlin@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Italian Delight Dinner. Fundraiser by Church Outreach Committee for the Worcester Food Shelf. Some gluten free, some vegetarian options available. Variety of Italian dishes and desserts, along with punch or coffee. By donation & a Non-Perishable Food Item, 5-6:30 p.m. Worcester Church Annex, 35 Worcester Village Road, Worcester, ruthsicely@aol.com, 802-223-7961.
Annual Ham and Bean Supper. Hosted by the Williamstown Masonic lodge. Limited seating is available; call by Feb. 18. $12. Kids 10 & under $6, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m. Summit Lodge, 111 Brush Hill Road, Williamstown.
Michael Stridsberg Live. Playing some of your favorite rock, folk, and country songs with an acoustic twist. 6-8 p.m. Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Cafe, 28 Main Street, Montpelier, 802-229-9212.
The Merchant of Venice. William Shakespeare’s gripping comedy/drama, set in Fascist Italy. $15 / $12 students and seniors, 7 p.m. Plainfield Little Theatre, 184 Fowler Road, Adamant, blachly@together.net, 802-229-5290.
R-Rated Comic Hypnotist. Under Frank Santos’s hypnotic spell, audience members are more than willing to follow every command, from awkward to outrageous in this R-rated comedy show. $25, 8-10 p.m. Barre Opera House, 6 North Main Street, Barre, director@barreoperahouse.org, 802-476-0292.
Sunday
24
February
The Merchant of Venice. William Shakespeare’s gripping comedy/drama, set in Fascist Italy. $15 / $12 students and seniors, 2 p.m. Plainfield Little Theatre, 184 Fowler Road, Adamant, blachly@together.net, 802-229-5290.
Zumba-Like Fitness Dance for Women only. Free weekly class for women 18 yrs and older. Music by secular & Christian artists. 4-5 p.m. East Montpelier Elementary School, 665 Vincent Flats, East Montpelier, zabundancejoy@gmail.com.
P.M. Sundays. The music of Fru Skagerrak takes you on a journey through Scandinavia; from lowlands to mountains, from slow airs to lively polkas, in major and in minor, and everything in between. $20 in advance/$23 day of show — Seniors (65+) and children under 16 $15, 4:10-6 p.m. Richmond Congregational Church, 20 Church Street, Richmond, don@valleystage.net, 802-434-4563.
Tiny Twilight Cafe. Every fourth Sunday of the month, families gather at Downstreet’s community space for a light supper and a chance to connect with other parents. Free for parents and caregivers with children 3 and under. Older siblings welcome. RSVP encouraged. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Downstreet, 22 Keith Avenue, Barre, gelias@goodbeginningscentralvt.org, 8025957953.
International Folk Dancing Group. Learn some international folk dances and shake the February blues. Every Sunday in February. Open to all levels. Donations welcome. 5-6 p.m. Beth Jacob Synagogue, 10 Harrison Avenue, Montpelier, programming@bethjacobvt.org.
Women’s March Vermont: Listening Tour. Focuses on creating a dialogue in response to the Anti-Semitism and divisions within the Women’s March Organization and leadership. 6-8 p.m. Beth Jacob Synagogue, 10 Harrison Avenue, Montpelier, programming@bethjacobvt.org.
Monday
25
February
Clay Mini-Camp. Working with hand-building techniques, learn to make pinch and coil pots and how to build with clay slabs. Ages 8-12 years of age. $20 per student + $10 materials fee, 9:30-11 a.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main Street, Barre, info@studioplacearts.com, 802-479-7069.
Seniors in Motion. Cardio and strength exercises. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Pitch. Every Monday for fun, friendship and engaging conversation. Looking for more players. 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Meet and Greet with Teddy Waszazak. Join candidate for Barre City Council in Ward 2. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aldrich Public Library — Milne Room , 6 Washington Street, Barre , twaszazak@gmail.com, 781-219-8770.
”Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic?”. Film that follows everyman Jeb Berrier, an average American who takes a closer look at our cultural love affair with plastics. 74 minutes. Members of Citizens Against Plastic Pollution will facilitate discussion after the film. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Berlin Chair Yoga. Gentle seated and standing yoga drop-in class. Work on the breath, posture, gentle stretching, balance and meditation. No experience needed. By donation, 10 a.m. Berlin Congregational Church, 1808 Scott Hill Road, Berlin, 802-793-3441.
Bone Builders Exercise. Multiple classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Check the website: www.twinvalleyseniors.org, email or call for class times and information. 7:30 p.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Bingo. Doors at 4 p.m. Games begin at 5 p.m. Light refreshments are available. 4 p.m. Northfield Senior Center, 168 Wall Street, Northfield, 802-485-8112.
Tuesday
26
February
Tai Chi Tuesdays. Diane DesBois is offering three different sessions on Tuesdays: 1–1:45 p.m. advanced; 2-2:45 p.m. intermediate; 3-3:45 p.m. beginner. Please register. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street , South Barre, Bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Young at Heart Singers. Do you like to sing? Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC. Please register. 1-2:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Zumba. Led by Cindy Isabelle for active older adults who are looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower-intensity. 4-5 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
”The Law of the Hills” Book Launch. Join the Vermont Historical Society to celebrate the publication of our newest book, “The Law of the Hills: A Judicial History of Vermont,” by Paul Gillies. 4:30-6 p.m. Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State St, Montpelier, info@vermonthistory.org, (802) 479-8500.
Beginners Tai Chi Class. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 10-11 a.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Tai Chi Evening. Register for Fall Prevention Level 1 evening class with Bernadette. Every Tuesday. Free, $3 nonmembers, 5-6 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 S. Main St. #4, Barre, 802-479-9512.
Wednesday
27
February
Seniors in Motion. Cardio and strength exercises. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Mah Jong. Fun, friendship and engaging conversation. Every Wednesday. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Chair Yoga. Focus on balance, breath, posture, flexibility and meditation. No prior experience needed. Wear comfortable clothing. BASC provides all yoga equipment needed. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Square Dancing. No partner needed. Square dancing is a good way to foster new friendships and good exercise for your mind and body. Please register. by donation, 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Humanistic Economics: Can it Save the Earth?. Educator Harris Webster presents a case for limiting the growth of “stuff” and expanding the growth of “non-stuff” using a new ecological-and humanistic-based type of economics. Free to OLLI members; $5 suggested donation for all otners, 1:30-3 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, gracewgreene@comcast.net, 802-479-2602.
Line Dancing. Please register. $5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
What’s Next? Retirement and Beyond Educational Event. Learn how you can take charge of your family’s future through key life decision-making. Panel of speakers includes a retirement specialist, an estate planning attorney and a local granite company focusing on memorialization of loved ones. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Montpelier Elks Country Club, 203 Country Club Road, Montpelier , info@cochrans-monuments.com, 802-223-7457.
”Neither Wolf Nor Dog” film. Adapted from the award-winning novel by Kent Nerburn. The film follows a white author who is summoned by a Lakota elder named Dan to help him write a book. 150 minutes. 6-8:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Mid-Week Movie. “Trolls.” Rated: PG. Run time: 1 hr. and 32 min. $5 suggested donation. 6-7:35 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Showing Up For Racial Justice. Living Room Conversations About Racism. Four thought-provoking conversations about racial justice and how you can be part of ending racism in our communities. Come to one or all. RSVP if you need childcare. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School Street RM 2, Marshfield, jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com, 802-426-3581.
Bone Builders Exercise. Multiple classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Check the website, email or call for class times and information. 7:30 p.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Thursday
28
February
Gusto’s Open Mic. Must be 21 and over. Every Thursday. 8 p.m. Gusto’s Bar, 28 Prospect Street, Barre, 802-476-7919.
Cribbage. Every Thursday. Looking to form groups. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Tai Chi Falls Prevention. Beginner & Intermediate Levels: Explore, review, and learn FPTC basics. Students will gain greater confidence in their physical environment as well as enjoying a social and relaxing atmosphere. Please register. 3:45-5 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, South Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Intro to Monumental Drafting Course. By the end of this 8-week course, you will be able to meet the union standards of an Apprentice level Monumental Draftsman. $550, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cochran’s Monuments, 15 Blackwell Street, Barre, info@cochrans-monuments.com, 802-479-1035.
Wild Minds. Read Like A Writer Book Group. The book for February is “Exit West,” by Mohsin Hamid. sliding scale, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College Street, Montpelier, 866-934-8232.
Constellations. A play where the principles of string theory give a love story an epic twist. Starring Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. Directed by Joanne Greenberg. 17, 7:30-9 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center, greenroomproductionsvt@gmail.com, 802-244-4168.
Beginners Tai Chi Class. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 10-11 a.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Friday
1
March
Seniors in Motion. Cardio and strength exercises. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Class: Create a Plaster Sculpture. Create small and medium-scale 3-D work using plaster gauze and plaster. Participant will learn how to incorporate wire and mesh for the armature or support structure of their sculpture creations. Members $50/Non-Members $60, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main Street, Barre, 802-479-7069.
The Impossible Voyage. Original dance-theater created by campers ages 9 & up and director/choreographer Taryn Noelle, inspired by the silent films of George Méliès. Friday and Saturday. $5, 4-5:30 p.m. Lost Nation Theater Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street, Montpelier, info@lostnationtheater.org, 802-229-0492.
Yoga. Appropriate for all levels with modifications offered for beginner and advanced yogis. Mats provided, or you may bring your own. Please register. $30 members ($5 per class) /$36 for non-members 6 week session, 4-5:50 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Dana and Susan Robinson CD Release Concert. Americana-roots and folk duo, Dana and Susan Robinson will be celebrating the release of their new recording, “The Town That Music Saved”. $16 Adv / $20 Door, 7-9:30 p.m. The Willey Building, 3084 Main Street, Cabot.
Constellations. A play where the principles of string theory give a love story an epic twist. Starring Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. Directed by Joanne Greenberg. 17, 7:30-9 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center, greenroomproductionsvt@gmail.com, 802-244-4168.
Extempo. Storytellers regale the audience with polished, first-person, true tales told live without notes or reading; sign up in advance. $5, 8-10 p.m. Dog River Brewery, 1400 Rte 302, Berlin, storytelling@extempovt.com, 802-505-4053.
From Dream to Reality.Starting Your Own Business. What are the steps to starting a business? Is it for me? Can I start a business from my home or garage or buy an existing business? Why do I need to write a business plan? Get answers to all your questions. Offered on three different dates. 8:30-10 a.m. Capstone Community Action, 20 Gable Place, Barre, Mferguson@capstonevt.org, 802-477-5214.
Advanced Sun Tai Chi 73. . 1-2 p.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Bone Builders Exercise. Multiple classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Check the website: www.twinvalleyseniors.org, email or call for class times and information. 7:30 p.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Saturday
2
March
The Impossible Voyage. Original dance-theater created by campers ages 9 & up and director/choreographer Taryn Noelle, inspired by the silent films of George Méliès. Friday and Saturday. $5, 11 a.m. Lost Nation Theater Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street, Montpelier, info@lostnationtheater.org, 802-229-0492.
David Mills: Artist Talk. Champlain College Professor explores ways of encountering art as more than just subjective preference, providing new ways to interact with what we find in museums and galleries. 2:30-4 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, info@studioplacearts.com, 802-479-7069.
Friends of the Library Winter Banquet/Auction. Cash bar, appetizers and browsing the silent auction starting at 5:30 p.m. Oven-roasted beef dinner (vegetarian option available) at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction. $30, 5:30-8 p.m. Barre Elks Club, Jefferson Street, Barre, director@aldrichpubliclibrary.org, 802-476-7550.
Constellations. A play where the principles of string theory give a love story an epic twist. Starring Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. Directed by Joanne Greenberg. 17, 7:30-9 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center, greenroomproductionsvt@gmail.com, 802-244-4168.
Montpelier Contra Dance. Nils Fredland calling to The Gaslight Tinkers. No experience and no partner needed. Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday year round. All dances are taught plus an introductory session at 7:40 p.m. $10/$5/$15, 8-11 p.m. Capital City Grange Hall, 6612 Rt 12, Berlin, cdu.tim@gmail.com, 802-225-8921.
Sunday
3

March
Cross-country Ski with GMC. Cotton Brook. Moscow. Easy/Moderate. 6-8 miles. Park at Cotton Brook Road and ski the valley of Cotton Brook on an old woods road. Contact Steve or Heather Bailey, 622-4516 or stevecbailey@gmail.com for meeting time and place. 12 a.m.
Family Challah Baking Workshop with The Manghis’ Bread. Families with young children are invited to learn how to make and shape the dough and each family will get to take home a Manghis’ challah bread. 10-11 a.m. The Manghis’ Bread, 28 School Street, Montpelier, programming@bethjacobvt.org.
Vermont Philharmonic Winter Concert. Get up close and personal with the oldest community orchestra in Vermont, who are entertaining and encouraging young musicians to pursue their musical education. Tickets start at $15, Students $10, and Seniors 20% off, 3-5 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, caitlin@highlandartsvt.org, 802-533-2000.
Zumba-Like Fitness Dance for Women only. Free weekly class for women 18 yrs and older. Music by secular & Christian artists. 4-5 p.m. East Montpelier Elementary School , 665 Vincent Flats, East Montpelier, zabundancejoy@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing Group. Learn some international folk dances and shake the February blues. Every Sunday in February. Open to all levels. Donations welcome. 5-6 p.m. Beth Jacob Synagogue, 10 Harrison Avenue, Montpelier, programming@bethjacobvt.org.
Constellations. A play where the principles of string theory give a love story an epic twist. Starring Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. Directed by Joanne Greenberg. 17, 7:30-9 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center, greenroomproductionsvt@gmail.com, 802-244-4168.
Breakfast Buffet. First Sunday of the month. $9, $4 for children under 10, 8-11 a.m. Northfield American Legion Post 63, 48 Depot Square, Northfield, 802-485-6713.
Monday
4

March
Seniors in Motion. Cardio and strength exercises. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. $30 for 12 sessions for members; nonmembers, $6 a session, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Pitch. Every Monday for fun, friendship and engaging conversation. Looking for more players. 1-3 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
LGBTQ Film & Discussion Series. This 2007 film explores the story of a 15-year-old intersex person, her family and the decision that she must eventually make. 87 minutes. Spanish with English subtitles. 6:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, rysenechal@kellogghubbard.org, 802-223-3338.
Berlin Chair Yoga. Gentle seated and standing yoga drop-in class. Work on the breath, posture, gentle stretching, balance and meditation. No experience needed. By donation, 10 a.m. Berlin Congregational Church, 1808 Scott Hill Road, Berlin, 802-793-3441.
Bone Builders Exercise. Multiple classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Check the website, email or call for class times and information. 7:30 p.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Bingo. Doors at 4 p.m. Games begin at 5 p.m. Light refreshments are available. 4 p.m. Northfield Senior Center, 168 Wall Street, Northfield, 802-485-8112.
Tuesday
Marchch05
Tai Chi Tuesdays. Diane DesBois is offering three different sessions on Tuesdays: 1–1:45 p.m. advanced; 2-2:45 p.m. intermediate; 3-3:45 p.m. beginner. Please register. 12 a.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street , South Barre, Bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Young at Heart Singers. Do you like to sing? Consider joining our very own Young at Heart Singers Group. This group has a great time and performs locally at different venues as well as at BASC. Please register. 1-2:30 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main Street #4, Barre, bascdirector@yahoo.com, 802-479-9512.
Beginners Tai Chi Class. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 10-11 a.m. Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier, twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net, 802-223-3322.
Tai Chi Evening. Register for Fall Prevention Level 1 evening class with Bernadette. Every Tuesday. Free, $3 nonmembers, 5-6 p.m. Barre Area Senior Center, 131 S. Main St. #4, Barre, 802-479-9512.
