SHREWSBURY — The budget continues to bounce around.

While the overall budget is down slightly, from $1,127,244 to $1,117,027 — the second year in a row it has declined — the proposed amount to be raised by taxes has jumped after plummeting in last year's budget. That amount dropped from $501,505 in the budget voted in 2019 to the $299,763 voted last year, back up to the $592,689 going before voters Tuesday.

Selectman Steven Nicholson said the bounce was due to FEMA reimbursements from Tropical Storm Irene,

"We got our last money in 2019," he said. "We used it to reduce the taxes collected for that one year and now it's back to normal."

Elsewhere on the ballot, voters are asked to approve $50,000 for the road improvement fund, $35,000 for the fire department, $15,500 for the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House and $7,500 for the library.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.