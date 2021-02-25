SHREWSBURY — The budget continues to bounce around.
While the overall budget is down slightly, from $1,127,244 to $1,117,027 — the second year in a row it has declined — the proposed amount to be raised by taxes has jumped after plummeting in last year's budget. That amount dropped from $501,505 in the budget voted in 2019 to the $299,763 voted last year, back up to the $592,689 going before voters Tuesday.
Selectman Steven Nicholson said the bounce was due to FEMA reimbursements from Tropical Storm Irene,
"We got our last money in 2019," he said. "We used it to reduce the taxes collected for that one year and now it's back to normal."
Elsewhere on the ballot, voters are asked to approve $50,000 for the road improvement fund, $35,000 for the fire department, $15,500 for the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House and $7,500 for the library.
