CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s and women’s basketball camps are making their return in 2021, with both programs offering an individual overnight camp as well as a team camp.
The camp staffs are carefully selected, and include the area’s top college and high school coaches, along with a number of current and former college players. Staff members are committed to making sure every camper gets quality instruction and has a positive experience.
The women’s basketball overnight camp will run from June 27 through July 1, and is open to girls ages 8 to 18. The cost is $430 for overnight campers, with a commuter option for $320. The camp features three daily sessions of instruction, games and more, with action taking place in two gymnasiums inside the Spartan Athletic Complex.
The women’s basketball team camp is open to all girls’ high school basketball teams and will take place on July 30 and 31 at Castleton, providing an opportunity for high school teams to play together and test themselves against some of the best teams in the region.
Each team is guaranteed at least three games before tournament play begins. The cost for the team camp is $400 per team with an overnight housing cost of $20 per person.
The men’s basketball overnight camp is slated for July 18 to 22 and is for boys ages 8 to 18. Special attention is given to each camper by staff members comprised of college coaches, college players and high school coaches.
Older players will receive advanced instruction based around in-game situations and post-up play. In addition, each camper will receive a camp ball, camp t-shirt and, most importantly, a camp booklet with fundamental skill drills, academic study tips and a personalized evaluation from his camp coach.
It is recommended that you sign up early, as the camp has sold out in recent years due to limited space. The camp utilizes two full-size gyms in Castleton’s Spartan Athletic Complex as well as pool access. Cost of attendance is $480 for an overnight camper, or $400 for a commuter.
The men’s basketball team camp is open to all boys high school basketball teams and will take place on July 24 and 25 at Castleton. Each team is guaranteed at least three games before tournament play begins. The cost for the team camp is $400 per team.
For more information on the women’s basketball camp offerings, contact Tim Barrett at (802) 468-1468 or tim.barrett@castleton.edu. For more information on the men’s basketball camp offerings, contact Paul Culpo at (802) 468-1363 or paul.culpo@castleton.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.