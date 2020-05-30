The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has issued guidance for its members as church services are expected to resume Sunday.
On Friday, the diocese sent a news release that included a message from Bishop Christopher Coyne to parishioners.
“It is with an abundance of joy and gratitude that I announce the first phase of the reopening of our churches to celebrate daily and Sunday Mass beginning June 1,” Coyne said.
Parishioners were told the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains lifted until further notice, especially for those who are part of a vulnerable population or have an underlying health condition.
The release asked Vermont Catholics to approach the celebration of Mass "with charity and love for the clergy and faith community" by following protocols like staying home if a parishioner is sick or not feeling well, and wearing a mask in Mass.
“While these protocols are intrusive, they are necessary as they allow us to celebrate the sacraments in person while doing our part to help stop the spread of coronavirus,” the release said.
Other requests from the church ask that congregants sanitize their hands upon entry and try to bring their own sanitizer because of shortages. Visitors are asked to sit in designated pews and respect social distance between others of 6 feet or more except for members of a family unit.
Churchgoers are asked not to congregate in tight areas, avoid cordoned off areas, and follow protocols to receive Holy Communion as directed during Mass.
Because churches are directed to only allow 25% of their capacity at any one time, members are asked to follow church protocols regarding registration if necessary.
Visit vermontcatholic.org/covid-19 for more details about church protocols.
