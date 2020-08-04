It’s that time of year — the corn is ready! And how better to celebrate its delicious flavor than with a John Deere theme.
For the dining table covering, I purchased enough John Deere material from a local fabric store to cover the table. The bright colors of Fiestaware in shades of Shamrock Green and Sunflower Yellow place settings and napkins complete my color scheme. Rattan chargers and wooden napkin rings bring a touch of rustic authenticity along with wood grain-accented flatware.
Here is one of our favorite corn recipes. I hope it will become one of yours as well.
Corn, Italian Sausage & Shrimp Soup
— 1 tablespoon olive oil
— 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, sliced 1/2 inch thick
— 1 yellow onion, chopped
— 2 cloves garlic, minced
— 6 tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
— 2 large potatoes, chopped
— 8 cups chicken stock
— 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
— 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, ground
— 1 tablespoons chopped parsley
— 3 cups corn kernels
— 2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
— Salt and freshly ground pepper
— Red pepper flakes (if desired)
Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add sausage (about half a pound at a time) and cook until both sides are well browned. Drain on paper towels.
Drain all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the Dutch oven, lower heat to low and add onions. Cook, occasionally stirring, until they begin to brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook a minute longer.
Next, add tomatoes potatoes and chicken stock. Raise the heat and bring to a boil. Add seasonings and corn, and reduce heat to a simmer.
Let the soup cook for 30 minutes or so and then add shrimp. It will only take about 5 minutes for the shrimp to cook. When they are a lovely shade of pink, you’re ready to eat!
Check for seasonings and add salt and pepper to taste.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
