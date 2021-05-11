BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Connecticut, man who authorities in Vermont said was involved in four planned drug sales for crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, was ordered detained Tuesday pending proceedings in federal court.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents arrested Tirrell Adams, 35, in Northfield by the Park-and-Ride near Exit 5 for Interstate 89 on Monday afternoon.
Adams was prepared to deliver significant quantities of crack cocaine, fentanyl and what was believed to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in exchange for $5,500, the ATF said in a court affidavit.
After the arrest, agents found on Adams about 52 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of fentanyl hydrochloride, both with packaging, and 22.4 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin pre-packaged in approximately 100 wax baggies with a red devil icon on them, records show.
It was the fourth drug delivery by Adams to the undercover ATF agent, an affidavit said. The criminal complaint maintains Adams had knowingly possessed drugs with intent to distribute, the records show.
During a hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson argued the out-of-state man needed to be detained as a risk of flight and as a danger to the community if released.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle agreed to hold Adams until at least May 21 when the defendant has a scheduled probable cause hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Adams had reached out in early March on Facebook Messenger using a name “Rell Rell “ and exchanged messages with an account apparently unaware it was used by the Rutland City Police, records show.
Rutland City Police Officer Tyler Billings connected with Adams by phone call and text message through a phone number the suspect provided. Adams and Billings talked about travels to Brattleboro, Rutland and Burlington, records show.
Adams offered to distribute crack cocaine to Billings still unaware of his true identity, according to court records.
A decision was made to bring in the ATF to help work the case, Special Agent Eric Brimo said in a court affidavit. Another undercover ATF agent made contact in March and subsequently three controlled purchases of suspected heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine were completed, Brimo said.
The undercover ATF agent set up a fourth sale for two ounces of crack cocaine and six grams of heroin/fentanyl in Northfield for Monday, Brimo reported.
The ATF, assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, moved in as Adams arrived in a blue Infiniti sedan driven by a woman, officials said. Three cellphones were found.
During a search of Adams, he claimed a bulge was part of his body, but investigators determined it was a hard object in a bag, Brimo said. Adams denied any drugs, but the bag with an off-white substance was spotted, he said.
Adams then began to clench up and attempted to reach into the same area, but was restrained. Agents removed the large plastic bag, which contained several smaller wax baggies of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, small plastic bags of suspected cocaine base, and two small plastic bags containing a white powder, suspected of being raw fentanyl, records show.
Federal agents eventually took Adams to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town that evening, pending his court hearing the next day.
