BARRE — Evelyn Kalat won’t be riding a name inspired by a summer science experiment that literally got away from her all the way to Mars, but the Barre fifth-grader came much closer than most to putting her personal stamp on the Red Planet.
To be clear, Kalat wouldn’t have been planet hopping any time soon, but her bid to name the next Mars rover was still very much in the running until it suddenly wasn’t on Tuesday.
A contest NASA launched last summer attracted more than 28,000 entries and last week Kalat learned she was among among 155 K-12 semifinalists from all over the country.
That was worth boasting about — and still is — despite the fact the list was narrowed to nine — three from each age group — late Tuesday morning and the name suggested by Kalat isn’t among the finalists.
Despite Kalat’s high hopes the fifth Mars rover won’t be crowned “Monarch” — a nod to the elusive monarch larva that briefly had Kalat’s family wondering where it went not long before she spotted a television news segment promoting the contest she promptly decided to enter.
By then the lost larva — more accurately its chrysalis — had been located on the edge of a windowsill in the enclosed porch where it escaped from a large plastic pretzel container and the monarch butterfly Kalat named “Houdini” had emerged.
Kalat wasn’t done naming things and she decided “Monarch” was as good a name as any for the rover that is scheduled to be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in July and land on Mars next year.
Turns out it was better than most and Kalat, 11, was cautiously optimistic Monday night.
“I think my chances are pretty good,” she said. “It’s a pretty unique name.”
Kalat recalled her jubilant reaction when her dad, Mark, a social studies teacher at BCEMS, crashed her math class last Monday to let her know she’d made the first cut.
“I jumped and spun in the air,” she said, communicating — albeit in imperfect English — how she felt when receiving the news.
It was a feeling Kalat hoped to experience again on Tuesday, but didn’t.
The outcome wasn’t completely unexpected because while Kalat liked her chances the odds were long and it was impossible to tell which names the judges would find appealing.
The first Mars rover was named “Sojourner” and was launched in 1996. Two more — “Spirit” and “Opportunity” — followed in 2003 and the last rover — “Curiosity” was launched in 2011.
Kalat was hoping “Monarch” would be next and eager to win the family trip to witness the launch in person.
“I like space and science a lot,” said Kalat, who visited the Kennedy Space Center — home of Cape Canaveral — the summer before last.
“She’s the scientist,” said Kalat’s mother, Brigitte, said of her inquisitive middle child.
Naming the next Mars rover would have been quite a coup, but Kalat and Vermont’s two other semifinalists — South Burlington’s Max Gurtman and Leslie Bostwick of Williston — were eliminated on Tuesday.
Gurtman, an elementary school student suggested the name “GRIT” and Bostwick, a high school student proposed “Viatoris.”
Six of the nine finalists were suggested by multiple contestants, though only one will get the credit based on a scoring matrix that includes among other things an accompanying essay.
Among students K-4 “Tenacity,” “Endurance,” and “Promise” are the three names that remain in the running. Tenacity was proposed by three K-4 students and one high school student, while “Promise” was suggested by two elementary school students and one middle school student.
The middle school finalists include “Clarity,” “Perseverance,” and “Vision.” All three were proposed by multiple students.
The high school finalists include “Courage,” “Fortitude” and “Ingenuity.” The latter name was recommended by five separate students — two in grades 5-8 and three high school students.
Kalat, who noted the significant number of “inspirational” names, had hoped there was room for one “Monarch.” That would have given her a crack at the online poll now being conducted at https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/participate/name-the-rover/ and an interview by a panel from NASA as part of the rigorous selection process.
That process involved and extensive application, some research and some writing.
Kalat wasn’t complaining.
“It was interesting,” said the girl who sure would have liked to name something bigger than a butterfly.
