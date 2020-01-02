MONTPELIER – After 25 years, Chip Darmstadt is stepping down as the executive director of the North Branch Nature Center in the Capital City.
News of his impending departure — a year from now — came in the nature center’s news fall newsletter and in a letter to members and supporters earlier this year.
Darmstadt said he had no special reason for leaving, except to say that he and his wife, a Realtor, hoped to start a new chapter in their lives after their children left home.
“I actually have no plans,” Darmstadt said. “My wife and I are going to be empty nesters, so I guess my answer is that it’s been 25 years and I’m looking to do something different.
“It’s basically been the one job of my adult life, so I’m looking to just change things up and try to think about that next chapter. I think it’s a good time (to announce my departure) because I still have a year left here and we’ve started a search, but we need to start planning and preparing,” he added.
His departure will, hopefully, follow the end of the nature center’s five-year, $1.6 million capital campaign. The last project of the campaign will be a renovation of the center’s 1850 farmhouse, building additional outdoor structures and trail improvements on the 28-acre preserve of fields, forest, flora and fauna.
Located two miles outside the city center on Elm Street, North Branch Nature Center has long been an outdoor classroom for environmental and education programs for students and educators, nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, botanists, summer campers, community gardeners and visitors curious about outdoor life. In 2016, the center celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Started in 1996, the nature center was formerly a part of the Vermont Institute of Natural Science that was used for summer camps, before the site was purchased in 2013 and became North Branch Nature Center.
Following the purchase, a capital campaign was started to renovate the Swallow’s Nest barn in 2016 that is now used as the Forest Preschool and offers licensed preschool tuition and after-school programs. Funding included a grant from the Larson Fund, and the preschool also qualifies for money from Vermont’s Act 166 Universal Pre-kindergarten tuition program.
As fundraising progressed, it helped pay for the installation of heat pumps for the farmhouse and the barn and a solar-panel array to support the center’s goal of becoming net-zero in fossil-fuel use.
Fundraising also supported a new addition in 2017 that is connected to the farmhouse, with space for up to 100 people. The addition is used for indoor activities, such as lectures, special events, communal gatherings and meetings. Known as the Maxham Room, it is named after Dave Maxham and his wife, Maida, who was a member of the advisory council of VINS. The couple donated $100,000 towards the project.
As of this month, the $1.6 million capital campaign had reached 80% of its goal, with $272,000 left to raise, said Emily Seiffert, communications manager and capital campaign coordinator at the center.
The additional funds will be used to insulate and renovate the farmhouse, which serves as the nature center’s offices. It is planned to replace the building’s vinyl siding with clapboards, upgrade the kitchen to allow for rentals, and convert the dining room into a conference room and lending library.
Funding has also come from other private donations, foundation grants, a $75,000 ballot request to Montpelier voters, a state grant and a grassroots appeal to the residents of nine surrounding towns served by the center.
We’ve been on this growth curve for many years, but we were being held back by not having suitable, physical space,” said Emily Seiffert, the nature center’s communications manager and capital campaign coordinator. “Even though we’re an outdoor-focused program, you do need indoor space, too, and we used (the barn) heavily for slide shows and preschool programs, and all kinds of things, but it wasn’t enough.
“We wanted a place where you could come in and access public bathrooms, get a cup of tea, look at a map or sit in a bird-watching nook, take in a program or look at a tankful of creatures, and then go back out and enjoy your time outside much more. So, now that’s what we have,” she added.
Seiffert noted that the capital campaign was put on hold for two years until recently to build programming that now has waiting lists, allowing a return to raise the rest of the funds to finish the renovation of the farmhouse.
For Darmstadt, it was akin to a baptism into his first and only full-time job when he began as a director with VINS in 1996.
Born in Sayville, New York, he graduated from Haverford College in Pennsylvania in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in geology and received a master’s degree in environmental studies at Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies in 1993.
“So, the nature center started very small back in 1996,” Darmstadt said. “In 2006, we spun off as a separate organization, and for about seven years, we leased the property from VINS.
“It wasn’t until we purchased it in 2013 that we invested in the property and went public with a capital campaign in 2014,” he added.
Darmstadt said his “personal passion” was sharing the natural world with other people, especially children, and included taking part in Texas Great Birding Classic, billed as the “biggest, longest, wildest birdwatching tournament in the U.S.,” and a similar event organized by the New Jersey Audubon known as the World Series of Birding. Both ask participants to track the most species of birds within a 24-hour period.
“We started that in 1999 when I took our first team to New Jersey for the World Series of Birding to find as many birds in as many habitats as possible,” Darmstadt said.
Darmstadt noted that young children who participated in the nature center’s programs had returned over time with their own children to introduce them to the wonders of the natural world.
Darmstadt said it was also important for children and young adults to stay connected to the natural world in the digital era.
There’s this growing disconnect with the natural world,” Darmstadt said. “We spend a lot of our time looking at a screen of one size or another.
“We’re not going to do away with our screens, but I think we need to keep that love and appreciation and understanding of the natural world alive. If we’re going to be stewards of the earth and our local environment, we need to know and love and care about our place,” he added.
Darmstadt said the nature center was also a place where everyone could learn about the impact of climate change.
He said the nature center encouraged participants to become better “stewards” of the natural world, which included its citizen-science programs, such as supporting salamander road crossings during the April showers’ season and a partnership with the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District on composting at the nature center.
Darmstadt paid tribute to the dedication of the staff over the years to operate its programs, and supporters of the nature center. On the day he was interviewed, the Vermont Land Trust was using the new addition space to hold a meeting about Vermont crafters.
Even when he steps down, Darmstadt said he hoped to stay connected and involved with the nature center.
I’m planning to continue to lead birding trips and stay involved with our citizen-science programs like bird banding and owl banding, and our youth birding programs are something that’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “I’m stepping down from the nature center but I’m hoping to stay engaged. It’s been a huge part of my life.”
The nature center’s board of directors will begin a search for Darmstadt’s successor in the new year.
For more information about North Branch Nature Center, call 229-6206 or visit www.northbranchnaturecenter.org
