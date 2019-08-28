Veterans' Place celebrates 10 years

NORTHFIELD – The Veterans’ Place celebrated its 10th anniversary with live music, food and continued support for veterans who are struggling to integrate back into society after returning home.
The celebration took place at Norwich University on Saturday with a performance by Vermont country singer Jamie Lee Thurston. There were also food vendors and a silent auction with items such as Life magazines from the 1950s and 1960s, a brass school bell, and a brass eagle door knocker. All proceeds went to the Veterans’ Place.
The facility in Northfield is a 26-bed transitional home for homeless veterans. Those who stay there get food, case management, trips to the Veterans’ Administration and many of their needs met.
Supporters of the facility say it’s necessary because sometimes veterans come back from combat with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder or drug addiction, to self-medicate, and they wear out their welcome with their families, if they have families to return to.
Bill Carrien served four years in the Navy and a year in the Coast Guard. Carrien is originally from Massachusetts, but ended up in New Hampshire. He said he was going to the VA hospital in White River Junction because he was struggling with depression and anxiety, as well as other health issues, and they suggested the Veterans’ Place. He’s been at the facility for nearly a year.
“They’ve done nothing but try to help. With me, they’ve done a really good job,” he said.
Carrien said his depression came from the medical issues he was going through with his legs. He said he knew if he had the surgery on his own it would be at least a year before he could get out and do things again. He said he knows he would have been homeless because he wouldn’t have had an income after the surgery.
Instead, he had the surgery and stayed at the Veterans’ Place and the help those there have given him has brought his confidence back. So much so that he said once he leaves the facility he wants to stick around the area and help those at the facility like he was helped.
The event Saturday started with the posting of colors and the National Anthem sung by Paula Gills. There were multiple speakers, and Col. Michael D. Krause, retired, the president of the board of directors for the facility, read letters of support from Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
“As the son of a World War II veteran and as governor, I believe one of the greatest moral obligations we have as a state and as a nation is the care for those brave men and women who risked their lives to protect the values of freedom we enjoy as Americans,” Scott wrote in his letter.
Leahy noed there is no one more deserving of the compassionate services the facility provides than those who have served this country. He wished the facility continued success, and gave the Veterans’ Place a flag that recently had flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Norwich President Richard Schneider served in the Coast Guard. Schneider said he served in Vietnam, so he knows first-hand what it’s like to transition back home, and sometimes it isn’t easy.
“Many of our civilians think it should be a slam dunk, but it’s not. It’s really actually pretty tricky. Some of us make that bumpy road easier than others. Our job is not to give them a handout, but a hand up, and get them stabilized. Get them moving in a forward direction, positive direction, and then send them on their way,” he said.
Schneider said veterans need compassionate professionals who will guide them to the right services that they need, and that’s what the Veterans’ Place does.
