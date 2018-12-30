On Saturday, state police conducted a saturation patrol of Route 4 and conducted 15 traffic stops, according to a release.
The checkpoint ran from Mendon through Killington, and along Route 7 through Pittsford, police said.
Throughout the morning, police said they issued 13 warnings and issued two civil violations and removed one driver from the road for driving with a suspended license.
