On Saturday, state police conducted a saturation patrol of Route 4 and conducted 15 traffic stops, according to a release.

The checkpoint ran from Mendon through Killington, and along Route 7 through Pittsford, police said.

Throughout the morning, police said they issued 13 warnings and issued two civil violations and removed one driver from the road for driving with a suspended license.

