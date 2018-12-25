Editors’ Note: Christmas Day in 2015 featured green grass on the State House lawn, and bikers at Pine Hill instead of skiing on Killington in the 50-degree weather on Christmas Eve. In Pittsford, thieves made off with the ingredients for a Christmas dinner at the National Church Residences Village Manor, but the community saved the day as about 100 people donated food to help replace the stolen meal.
A Census Bureau report found that Vermont was one of seven states to lose population in the fiscal year ending in 2015, which followed a trend starting in 2012, when Vermont lost population for the first time in 70 years. A stone hut that had stood near the peak of Mt. Mansfield since the 1930s burned to the ground, despite Stowe firefighters carrying water up the peak via chairlift and snow cat.
Here is an article on the unseasonable weather:
Dreaming of a white Christmas
It wasn’t record-breaking heat, but unseasonably warm weather allowed some to celebrate Christmas Day outdoors.
On the day after a few residents of North Calais donned their swim trunks and took their first Christmas Eve dip in a local pond, temperatures neared 50 degrees at noon, and it was even warmer in the southern part of the state. In the Rutland area, people walking their dogs wore short sleeves.
According to data from the National Weather Service, the average temperature for Christmas Day is around 21 degrees. At 10 a.m. Friday, temperatures in Rutland had already reached 45 degrees.
Record-breaking warm temperatures were recorded in Burlington on Christmas Eve. The 68-degree weather “utterly smashed” the previous record of 51 degrees, said Robert Deal, an NWS meteorologist in Burlington.
Deal said 68 degrees was the warmest it has ever been in December in Burlington since the NWS started keeping track in 1883.
Elsewhere in New England, temperatures were significantly higher than normal but not quite record-breaking.
The record-high for Portland, Maine, was 53 degrees in 1957, while Concord, New Hampshire’s record-high for the day was set in 1871 when temperatures climbed to 57 degrees, The Associated Press reported.
Deal said a weather system will move through the region late Saturday into Sunday, with a chance of rain and wintry precipitation possible.
Deal said a cool down isn’t expected until Monday, when temperatures will drop much closer to the normal range. Snow is also expected to begin falling Monday night into Tuesday, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.