Editors’ Note: In 2016, there was powder on the slopes, and firefighters in Clarendon saved a home from destruction on the day after Christmas. The Vermont Supreme Court put a hold on outgoing governor Peter Shumlin’s pick to fill a vacancy on the state’s highest court, and President-Elect Donald Trump announced his charitable foundation would close.
