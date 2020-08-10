Church Street will dead-end at Tenney Brook until November.
The Department of Public Works closed the street to through traffic on Monday in preparation for a culvert replacement expected to take several weeks.
“We closed it on and off for the paving, but it was only off for a day or two here and then another day here,” said Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg. “The bridge will be open before they’re done. It’s so weather-dependent and other things that you don’t want to place a date.”
In lieu of an exact date, Wennberg said he expects Church Street will once again connect North and Vernon streets in mid-November.
Wennberg said the work was part of the 2019 bridge and culvert bond, work under which had been delayed to a lawsuit over the legitimacy of that year’s Town Meeting Day election. The lawsuit was thrown out later in the year.
Wennberg said Church Street was initially part of an earlier multi-bridge bond, but the work was pushed back after bids came in roughly $1 million over estimate.
Another culvert covered by the bond — Park Street over Mussey Brook — is under contract and scheduled to be replaced next year, according to Wennberg.
Meanwhile, the city is on track to use the first $1 million of the $5 million road and sidewalk bond approved by voters earlier this year. Wennberg said that while they still have more than in a typical year, they are working with less paving money than expected because the regular $500,000 included in the annual paving budget was zeroed out by the Board of Aldermen in an effort to keep the tax rate down — one of several cuts made at the meeting last month to set the tax rate.
“The mayor proposed that — it wasn’t over the mayor’s objections,” Wennberg said. “The reason was, it’s not like we’re not going to do paving because we’ve got the bond. ... They really wanted to make sure the municipal tax rate did not go up.”
City Engineer James Rotondo said Hillside Road, Emmett Avenue and Cardinal Place were all scheduled for surface work this week and that late in the week crews would be reclaiming — grinding up in a process Wennberg likens to rototilling — Forrest Street and Mussey Street.
“We could be doing paving next week, but we won’t know until we get the reclaim done,” he said. “Even with the COVID delays, we’re getting a lot done this year. ... That bond let us do some streets that we wouldn’t have been able to with the normal amount of money – some neighborhoods that needed it.”
