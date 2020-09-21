The city is casting its eye on handful of traffic trouble spots.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to have the Traffic Safety Committee look at the flow of vehicles in the area of Terrill Street and Sheldon Place, issued a reminder of a previously ordered meeting on the intersection of Stratton Road and Killington Avenue, and voted to request the police commission to investigate a noisy vehicle in the vicinity of Cleveland and Park avenues.
The first issue was brought to the board by Alderman Sam Gorruso, who said a resident of Sheldon Place approached him with concerns about the number of vehicles going the wrong way on Terrill Street, which is one-way. Gorruso said he was not sure whether all of the signs were still in place.
This led to a discussion of a referral Alderman Thomas DePoy previously had requested regarding drivers running the stop sign at Stratton Road and Killington Avenue. DePoy said he had just watched somebody blow through it at 45 mph.
"It's an ongoing issue," he said. "It really needs to be dealt with, sooner rather than later. ... It's usually the Stratton side that gets blown."
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said that Stratton Road had another trouble spot at the intersection with Hill Pond Road. Humphrey described a resident waving at motorists in an attempt to get them not to run the stop sign only to get honked at.
"It's intentional," Humphrey said. "People just ignore it."
The board unanimously approved the referral and Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, who represents the board on the traffic safety committee, said she would make sure DePoy's issue was addressed, as well.
Cleveland and Park came up in a different discussion, when Alderman William Gillam asked to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee look at noisy mufflers due to a recurring issue in that area.
"They're making a real racket right now in the neighborhood at 2 o'clock in the morning," he said. "I know there's a noise ordinance, but I don't know exactly what that is."
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she had been hearing the same vehicle, and suggested that what was needed was not a new ordinance but, rather, enforcement.
"This individual is choosing not just to be loud, but – I don't know what you call it when you burn the rubber and twirl around and leave the tire marks in the road," she said, suggesting that they could request the Police Commission to send someone out to catch the motorist.
Gillam withdrew his initial motion, and the board referred the matter to the Police Commission. Commission Chairman Sean Sargent said he could have the department review complaint data from the area.
