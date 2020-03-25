In the space of one day, Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly sent out information on how to remotely attend a Design Review Board meeting, then canceled it, and then decided to hold it after all.
Like many communities across Vermont, the city is grappling with how exactly it will conduct public business in a way that conforms with both state law and the ever-tightening social distancing guidelines.
While the next regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting isn't until April 6, giving the city some time to iron out its plans, Mayor David Allaire has called a special meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m., which he said would be conducted by phone.
"There's going to be a number where people can call to monitor the meeting," Allaire said. "I think there will be at least one or people in the room to coordinate things. Department heads and the board will be calling in."
Allaire said the number to call is 1-786-535-3211, and that callers must enter access code 842385197.
Board President Matt Whitcomb said Wednesday that they were planning to test teleconferencing software that evening.
"Tonight's not an actual meeting," Whitcomb said. "Tonight's just, can everyone get the software on their device ... is there anything we have to troubleshoot?"
Once they figure out the technology, Whitcomb said he hopes for the board to return to "business as normal," though, he acknowledged it would be wise to put off as many committee meetings as possible.
"We want to make sure people have access," he said. "We just don't know what that looks like yet."
The DRB had already postponed one meeting last week after Allaire closed City Hall to the public. That hearing was then to be combined with one already scheduled for Thursday. Participants would have been able to connect by computer or other digital device as well as call in, with instructions posted on the city website.
"We've been using this GoToMeeting technology a lot of ways in communicating internally," Kelly said Tuesday. "I've done webinars before. ... I have some familiarity with it. ... What's going to be tricky is ... making sure we're facilitating it well enough that everyone knows when it's their turn to speak."
However, after Gov. Phil Scott's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order was issued late Tuesday afternoon, Kelly said she decided it was best to cancel the meeting entirely for now. Kelly then reversed herself Wednesday after thinking it through and coming up with what she hoped was an approach that would cover all bases.
Kelly said she would position herself in the committee room on the first floor of City Hall, where she would be visible and able to see anyone at the door. She will be able to provide instructions to remotely access the meeting, and can let in one or two people if there are members of the public who cannot use the remote access technology for some reason.
Then, rather than formally close the hearings, the DRB will keep them open for a time and Kelly will send minutes to all abutting property owners, giving them the chance to submit evidence. After that, the DRB will reconvene to consider that evidence, close the hearing, deliberate and make a decision.
"It's an extra layer than what we normally do," she said. "It's the best I could figure to keep the integrity of the open meeting."
One of the hearings centers on a proposal to place Tesla charging stations at the Stewart's Shop at the Woodstock Avenue and Stratton Road intersection. The stations would constitute a change to the business' site plan, triggering the need for a hearing. The other application is for a conditional use permit to put a body shop at a site on Woodstock Avenue.
"There's a property — it had previously had a variety of uses," Kelly said. "The last one was called American Collision Center."
Despite the previous presence of an auto body shop on the site, Kelly said the new one needs a permit because the prior permits were issued before city zoning changed in 2004, making body shops a conditional use in the zone. She said the site had been vacant since 2015, and grandfathering expires after a year.
"Conditional use looks at things like traffic and noise," she said. "This (business) could be in this district as long as the current location is appropriate."
Attendance at DRB meetings can vary from heavy to practically nonexistent. Kelly said she anticipates at least some public interest in one of the applications.
"I know there are abutters to the Stewart's station that are interested in that hearing," she said. "I haven't heard too much about the second one."
