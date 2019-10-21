Rutland City officials said the Dunklee Pond dam shifted more than three inches during last week’s rainstorm.
The report was enough to motivate the Board of Aldermen to vote unanimously Monday to authorize Mayor David Allaire to bypass the city’s purchasing ordinance and award a no-bid contract to shore up the dam just enough to get it through the winter. Allaire said he then plans to work with the state to remove the dam next year.
The dam, located across from Rotary Park, was built in the 1880s to create a pond for an ice-harvesting business. The city and state have been eyeing the removal of the dam since at least 2016, saying the effects of a potential failure would be compounded by the large amount of sediment built up over the years. Houses downstream from the dam were evacuated in early 2017 when erosion from a sudden rainstorm triggered fears it might fail. The Board of Aldermen declared it a public safety hazard last year.
Allaire said Monday that the dam overtopped during the storm last week.
“It was pretty evident there was some significant deterioration,” he said.
Deputy Fire Chief William Lovett, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director, said the lean on the dam increased by 3.5 inches between Tuesday and Friday.
“We’re noticing a condition that probably will not survive the winter,” he said. “It needs to be addressed rapidly.”
Todd Menees, an engineer with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s rivers program, said he was concerned that another storm could trigger a catastrophic failure kicking up enough debris to plug the nearby culvert under Route 7. He said if the city begins the process, there are funding sources the state can tap to help pay for the removal, which is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $300,000.
“It hasn’t completely unraveled, but it is unraveling at an increasing rate,” Menees said of the dam.
Allaire told the board that going to bid would slow the process and that he believed there was only one contractor in the area equipped to do the work anyway.
“I’d like to get that done sooner rather than later,” he said.
Allaire said he was hesitant to estimate the cost of the shoring up, saying it could be somewhere between $5,000 and $15,000. He said he would fund it from within the current year’s budget, dipping into the contingency if necessary. He also said he would look into getting the city reimbursed, but did not know if that would be possible.
“I think the public safety risk outweighs,” he said.
