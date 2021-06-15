The Board of Aldermen will likely meet in person next week.
With Gov. Phil Scott lifting the state of emergency for Vermont Monday and Mayor David Allaire promptly following suit with the one he declared for Rutland, the city is poised to get back to normal.
“I think this is largely what we were waiting for,” Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said Tuesday. “Because we’ve essentially returned to the world as it used to exist, I can call the meeting in-person unless the board voted, and it would have to be a two-thirds majority, to have it be remote.”
Whitcomb said he is trying to get a feeling for board members’ level of comfort regarding measures like masking and social distancing, and will look at taking steps like moving desks farther apart if he sees a desire for them. He also said he wants the board to continue the discussions it recently began at the committee level at creating some sort of hybrid of the in-person and remote meeting formats.
“The most important part for me is public participation,” he said. “I would like to see members of the board participate in person, but if we can make it easier for members of the public to call in ... I would be interested in that.”
Allaire said the change would not be tremendously noticeable at City Hall.
“We had taken steps to open things up, no mask wearing unless you’re not vaccinated,” he said. “For us here at City Hall, it’s pretty much business as usual.”
“Business as usual” will be a very welcome change for a number of city businesses, according to Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman.
“Restaurants and bars and pubs are rejoicing and throwing their hands in the air,” Hindman said. “Especially Table 24 has been waiting for that announcement to have their full capacity.”
Hindman said bars were particularly eager to return to their normal hours as many of them tended to do more business later in the evening.
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) Executive Director Lyle Jepson said the lifting of restrictions opened the way for the regional marketing campaign to begin ramping back up. He said they just relaunched the realrutland.com website and will launch a new media campaign in July.
“We’re actively inviting people to come visit us,” he said. “The focus we’re putting out is remote workers ... particularly in health care, engineering and education.”
The program also includes a welcome basket of sorts for the first 30 people who move to Rutland, with $2,400 worth of items like Killington lift tickets, membership at The Mint makerspace and gift certificates to local restaurants.
“We’re rolling,” Jepson said.
