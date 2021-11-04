Rutland had its fourth structure fire in eight days on Wednesday night, injuring and destroying the home of a city employee.
Mayor David Allaire said Thursday that David Sears, projects manager at the Department of Public Works, had been released from the hospital and was recovering following the blaze that did extensive damage to Sears' house on Jackson Avenue.
"Dave is doing OK," Allaire said. "Unfortunately, it looks like he lost most of his belongings. He's going to need some support and we're going to give him as much as we can."
Fire Chief William Lovett said the fire started in the basement near the wood stove shortly after 10 p.m. He said Sears was in the basement at the time.
"He managed to go upstairs and get his wife out," Lovett said.
Lovett said Sears told a neighbor to call 911 and then re-entered the house and tried to fight the fire with a garden hose.
"When we arrived, he was on the front lawn," Lovett said. "His legs were burned because he was on the floor and the floor was hot and beginning to fail because of the amount of fire in the basement. ... We tell children at schools, 'if you're lucky enough to get out the first time, stay out.'"
While it was hard to spot damage to the outside of the house from the street Thursday afternoon, Lovett said it sustained severe structural damage.
This busy stretch for the city's fire department started last week with a garage fire on Baxter Street started by electrical issues. It was followed by a house fire on Dana Avenue linked to a candle-making mishap. Two people suffered burns in the Dana Street fire, and Lovett said Thursday that one of them had been airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, but that he had no more information on the man's condition.
The third fire came over the weekend at an apartment building at 13 Park Ave.
"In the middle of the night they heard a car speeding away and then smelled smoke from the basement," Lovett said.
The fire spread from the basement to the first floor, Lovett said, before crews put it out.
"Everybody got out of there OK," the chief said. "We were lucky there."
Lovett said the cause of the Park Avenue fire was not immediately apparent but that the police were investigating. Information on the status of the investigation was not readily available on Thursday afternoon.
Lovett said there was nothing linking the fires.
"There's no correlation," he said. "They are just a bad luck type of situation."
