Is retail cannabis in Rutland’s future?
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to send the question to the Charter and Ordinance Committee. The subject came before the board when Joshua and Ana MacDuff asked about the prospects of getting a resolution authorizing such sales in the city on the town meeting ballot. The MacDuffs said they are starting a cannabis company and are deciding where they want to open a retail operation.
“We see a lot of potential here,” Joshua MacDuff said.
Alderman Thomas DePoy said the question had come up four or five years earlier and he believed the board had adopted something precluding retail sales.
City Clerk Henry Heck said the board had passed an ordinance that would not allow a medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
“This is a completely different animal,” Heck said. “It is something I think we need to discuss.”
The MacDuffs said that Act 164 sets out a time frame by which municipalities may explicitly opt in or out of retail cannabis sales after which they would be automatically opted in if they took no action. The MacDuffs said they wanted to have a location identified before applications for retail licenses open in October of next year.
Alderman Devon Neary said he was excited for the discussion.
“It’s certainly something we should explore as an economic development driver,” he said. “I know out West it’s been crazy successful.”
After the referral was approved, Alderman Michael Talbott asked whether they should also refer the issue to the Community and Economic Development Committee to go over the aspects raised by Neary.
“Should we do a joint meeting so we can save some time?” Alderman William Gillam asked.
DePoy said he did not believe there was a mechanism for a joint committee meeting, but that he saw no reason economic impacts shouldn’t be part of the discussion at Charter and Ordinance.
