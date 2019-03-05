Matthew Reveal became the newest member of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday.
The owner of Muckenschnabel’s, who defeated perennial candidate Dan White to claim the remaining year of William Notte’s term on the board, is the only new face in city government. Mayor David Allaire handily defeated challenger Michel “Champlain” Messier to win a second term, and voters returned all incumbent aldermen to their seats.
Messier campaigned on a pledge to keep the city budget less than $20 million and find new creative approaches to city government. Allaire ran on his record, which convinced a sizeable majority of the voters, propelling him to a 1,707 to 657 victory.
“Obviously, I’m very excited, very grateful to the voters in the city,” Allaire said. “I’m looking forward to the next two years. ... I think the voters were very clear in their choice, and it’s time to move ahead.”
Allaire congratulated Messier for running a positive campaign.
“I did my best,” Messier said. “This was a lot more fun than I expected. I’ll be back. I will continue to run for the highest office available.”
City Treasurer Mary Markowski beat Messier by an even wider margin, winning election to her first full term 1,963 to 429. Markowski was appointed to the position after Wendy Wilton resigned to take a job in the federal government. City Assessor Barry Keefe fended off another challenge from repeat candidate Kam Johnston, 1,834 to 489.
Reveal and White were head-to-head for the seat Notte vacated after his election to the Legislature late last year. Reveal, who won 1,510 to 597, thanked the voters for their trust in him.
“There’s a lot of decisions that get made,” he said. “We’ve got a lot on our plates. There’s a lot to do in the coming year, and I’m looking forward to jumping right in.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan was the highest vote-getter among the nine candidates seeking the six two-year seats on the Board of Aldermen. Ryan handily won re-election to a second term with 1,465 votes.
“I’m super excited; a little overwhelmed; very, very grateful,” Ryan said. “I worked hard, and I put myself out there in the last couple years in a number of capacities. ... I’m very humbled by the experience and my ability to serve Rutland’s people.”
Alderman Tom DePoy was right behind her with 1,404 votes. Alderman Christopher Ettori came in third with 1,389 and Alderman William Gillam — a long-serving alderman who returned the board last year as an appointee — took fourth with 1,353.
In fifth place was Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey with 1,257 and Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis with 1,039.
Missing the post were Matthew Merritt with 971 votes and former city fire chief Robert Schlachter with 873. Jacqueline “Beth” Fleck, who did not attend the PEG-TV candidate’s forum or respond to inquiries as part of the Herald’s election coverage, came in last with 752.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.