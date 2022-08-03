A page 2 news brief headline in the Wednesday edition about the closing of Town Line Road was incomplete. The road closing will be effective from Aug. 8 through Sept. 9. The closure will be between the addresses of 1106 and 1128 Town Line Road.
A page 2 news brief headline in the Wednesday edition about the closing of Town Line Road was incomplete. The road closing will be effective from Aug. 8 through Sept. 9. The closure will be between the addresses of 1106 and 1128 Town Line Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.