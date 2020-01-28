Comcast is investigating the cause of a phone service outage that affected the Rutland area Monday.
"We take the issue very seriously and our teams are identifying the root cause of the problem so we can prevent it from happening again," Comcast spokeswoman Elizabeth Walden said.
Walden did not have many details about the incident, but said it affected customers "throughout" the area on Monday.
The Vermont Department of Public Service did not respond to an inquiry regarding the outage.
