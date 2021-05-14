YOUTH NEWS
Principal’s list
PROCTOR — Proctor Jr. Sr. High School Spring 2021
Grade 12: Catherine Cameron, Andrew Colvin, Brennon Crossmon, Richard Cummings-Lagrave, Tyler Eugair, Victoria George, Hope Kelley, Sawyer Perkins, Janaya Richardson, Katelyn Storey, Caleb Stuhlmueller, Lucy Tate, Sydney Wood.
Grade 11: Ashley Coltey, Reagan Dean, Laci French, Xavier Lawson, Peter Maass, Maggie McKearin, Katelynn Regula, Angel Traverse.
Grade 10: Lucas Merrill, Zachary Stuhlmueller, Alexandra Ward.
Grade 9: Nathan Cameron, Cameron Cannucci, Makayla French, Olivia Gianni, Cadence Goodwin, Isabel Greb, Aidan Hall, Brookelyn Kimball, Grace King, Jaikob Traverse.
Grade 8: Kaden Austin, Emily Burns, Brendan Coltey, Roy Gee, Mitchell Knowles, Grace Oberg, Rosalie Parker, Zoe Reynolds, Aleea Richardson, Obadiah Tate, Shannon Watson.
Grade 7: Mylie Ballard, Aaron Brock, Riley Cannucci, Livea Flake-Felix, Hailey Gipe, Camdon Kimball, Reagan Phelps, Chase Razanouski.
Destination Imagination
WEST RUTLAND — Vermont Destination Imagination presented West Rutland’s MC Squared Team with its 1st place State Finals trophy. They will go on to compete in Global Finals. This team participated in “Project Podcast” a Service Learning Challenge and created a podcast about food insecurity. The team consists of Liam Bower, Carmen Rocke, Meredith Rocke, Oliver Smith, Ruan Venter and Sarel Venter.
Scholars candidate
FAIR HAVEN — Austin Carr, Long Trail School graduating senior, has been named one of 625 semifinalists in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Semifinalists were selected from nearly 6,500 candidates on the basis of their academic and artistic success, career and technical fields accomplishments, leadership, character and involvement in school and community.
Explore science
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Extension 4-H Summer of Science series offers kids a chance to delve into a number of scientific fields from herpetology to microbiology with the help of experts. This free learning opportunity for students entering Grades 7-12 in the fall also includes one workshop for Grade 9-12 students on rocketry and another for Grades 2-5 on bees. Go to go.uvm.edu/4h-sos for full workshop descriptions or to sign up.
COLLEGE NEWS
Matthew LaClair, of Rutland graduated with a master’s degree in athletic training from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Lisa Sihler, of Pittsford, earned a graduate certificate in Trauma & Resilience in Educational Environment from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration included:
Devin Beayon, of Pittsford, Electrical Engineering Technology Department Award for Technical Excellence (Bachelor’s Degree); Jacob Boulier, of Rutland, Respiratory Therapy Clinical Excellence Award and Lambda Beta; Desmond Piccicuto, of Rochester, Male Scholar Athlete of the Year — Men’s Cross Country and YSCC Academic All Conference — Men’s Cross Country; Hayley Mears, of Pittsfield, USCAA Academic All-American — Women’s Basketball, USCAA Academic All-American — Women’s Soccer, YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Basketball and YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Soccer; Cassandra Pelkey of Castleton, USCAA Academic All-American — Women’s Soccer and YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Soccer; Schylar Corsones-Brown of Rutland, Faculty Memorial Fund Scholarship Award; Aaron Szabo of Fair Haven, Student Engineering Technician of the Year Nominee; Alexandra Resch, of Fair Haven, Alpha Delta Nu and Phi Theta Kappa; Jensen Kelley, of Rutland, Phi Theta Kappa and Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society; Jack Butterfoss, of North Clarendon, Theron Wilkinson, of Bellows Falls, both Phi Theta Kappa.
AROUND TOWN
Audubon bird walk
CASTLETON — May 25, Castleton University Trails. All are welcome, especially new birders, birders share their knowledge with others. Bring binoculars, water and a snack, sun block, insect repellent, field guide and camera if you have them. At a slow pace, easy terrain, the 2.6 mile walk will be limited to eight people. To reserve a spot, email jptilley50@gmail.com (preferred method), or phone 598-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m. Most recent State of Vermont guidelines for social distancing observed. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South Street, Castleton, at 7:30 a.m. Visitor parking is behind the Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot (#39 on the campus map at castleton.s3.amazonaws.com/files/resources/map-accessible-parking-3.pdf — map gets downloaded as a pdf, and has South at the top).
Top corn growers
Rutland-area farmers Jeffrey Grembowicz, Theodore Grembowicz and Caroline Pinto earned first-place state awards in the 2020 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest.
They are among the highest corn yield producers in the nation: Jeffrey placed with DEKALB DKC45-66RIB-brand blend corn yielding 212 bushels per acre in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated category; Theodore placed with DEKALB DKC45-66RIB-brand blend corn yielding 210 bushels per acre in the Conventional Non-Irrigated category; Caroline placed with DEKALB DKC45-66RIB-brand blend corn yielding 215 bushels per acre in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated category.
MILITARY NEWS
YOKOSUKA, Japan — U.S. Navy Electronics Technician (Submarines) Navigation 2nd Class Jalen Peterson, from Woodstock, received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his expertise in waterspace management during a critical equipment malfunction. His rapid response to the material discrepancy was instrumental in ensuring deployed units operated safely in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
AROUND STATE
Pollinators course
BURLINGTON — Put out the welcome mat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators this summer by planting nectar- and pollen-rich flowers in your vegetable or flower garden. Learn how by enrolling in “Creating Pollinator-friendly Landscapes in Vermont,” three-part course designed for home gardeners and small landowners. It will cover a range of topics including the process of pollination, different types of pollinators, selection of native plants and ways to enhance habitat to attract pollinators, as well as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies to manage unwanted pests and protect pollinators with minimal or no use of pesticides.
The course costs $30, is self-paced and taught through assigned readings and pre-recorded lectures. Upon completing the work and final survey, you will receive a certificate of completion. Visit go.uvm.edu/pollinator-landscape-course to register.
Record-setting grants
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation announced its charitable giving hit an all-time high in 2020. Vermonters who stepped up to help vulnerable neighbors during the pandemic, the Community Foundation, its fundholders and charitable partners made $31.9 million in grants, more than 90% of which went directly into Vermont communities. This represents a 24% increase from 2019 and more than a 70% increase from 2018 grantmaking. Vermont Community Foundation grants in 2020 also represent nearly a quarter of all annual philanthropic grantmaking in the state in a typical year according to data from the Foundation Center. For more information, visit vermontcf.org or call 388-3355.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.) VTF&W
Turtles need help
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe.
Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles. Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June, and drivers are urged to keep an eye out for turtles on the road — especially when driving near ponds and wetlands.
Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay back to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtle necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
BIRTHS
A son, Luke Allen Ciufo, was born May 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Terry and Jennifer Ciufo, of Fair Haven.
A son, Jaron Lawrence Orr, was born May 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kaelee Knapp and Wesley Orr, of Castleton.
