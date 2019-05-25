The PEGTV Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that Dakota Savage of Rutland, and Isaiah Nelson of Brandon, are the twenty-first annual recipients of the two thousand dollar ($2000) Courcelle Scholarships. Dakota is a senior at Rutland High School and has been attending the Digital Arts Program at Stafford Technical Center. She will be pursuing a degree in fine arts at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Isaiah Nelson is a senior at Otter Valley Union High School and will be attending Colby-Sawyer College. He will be pursuing a degree in communications, and hopes to connect people through media.
The Courcelle Scholarship is awarded annually to a Rutland County high school senior who has exhibited a high level of proficiency and intends to pursue a degree in a relevant study at an accredited college, university or trade school.
The Rutland PEGTV Courcelle Scholarship honors the memory of Joe Courcelle for his pioneering work in local public access television. Joe Courcelle was an active member of the original board of directors, a dedicated independent producer and an integral part of the establishment of Rutland PEGTV.
