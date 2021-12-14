David Cooper said Tuesday he will step down as chair of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board effective Jan. 1. Cooper, who has served on the board for 16 years and been its chairman for 10, said the move was overdue, and not just because he was ready to move on from the RRA, which oversees the city’s economic development efforts.
“I don’t want to get anybody in any trouble but my term, I think, was up last March,” he said. “I kept expecting to get a call from the mayor, and I didn’t.”
Cooper said he had been thinking and talking about stepping down for some time.
“I asked a good friend who’s much wiser than I am back in February or March if I should step down,” he said. “The answer was, if you’re asking the question, the answer is ‘yes.’” Cooper advised against reading recent comments he made about the relationship between the Board of Aldermen and the RRA as a sign of burnout.
Earlier this year, as part of a three-year “look in” provided for in the RRA’s five-year contract with the city, several members of the Board of Aldermen questioned the RRA about potential benchmarks like how many blighted properties it had revitalized and what projects had been completed from the gateway master plan. Cooper, during an RRA meeting in October, complained that the questions were “pure posturing” driven by “underlying agendas” and that the RRA was “under attack both inside and outside.”
Cooper said Tuesday that the situation prompted him to stay on longer than he might have otherwise.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Cooper said. “I didn’t want to leave (executive director Brennan Duffy and grant administrator Barbara Spaulding) in the lurch.”
Cooper said that now he felt the situation between the RRA and the Board of Aldermen had stabilized.
“I’m leaving with a good taste in my mouth,” he said.
Cooper isn’t the only one leaving. Board member Andy Paluch is also stepping down, having bought a house outside the city, leaving Mayor David Allaire with two vacancies on the board to fill. Allaire said he had already started looking.
“I’ve has a couple of possibilities, but nothing’s worked out yet,” he said. “It’s very difficult to find people to fill these seats.”
Allaire said he suspected the RRA holding its board meetings at 8 a.m. on weekdays was probably a barrier for most people working normal business hours.
Allaire said he was confident he would find something and thanked Cooper for his years of service, which included taking over after the organization was restructured to become a wholly city-funded entity.
“He certainly steered the shop forward, really doing a tremendous job,” Allaire said.
Cooper said he did not want to take too much credit for anything the RRA accomplished during his tenure.
“I could point to specific examples, but I think all the credit goes to Brennan and Barbara,” he said. “I was a sounding board for Brennan. If I added anything to the board, it was keeping an even keel and keeping the RRA out of politics.”
