CORRECTION: An article in the Oct. 13, edition of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus about custodial staffing at Castleton University incorrectly stated the retention payment of currently employees. Current custodial staff members received a retention payment of $500 for this year, and $250 in 2023. We regret the error.
