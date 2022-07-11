An article appearing in the Weekender edition about Jim Sabataso's promotion in the Rutland Herald newsroom contained two errors. The publisher of the Herald is Ed Coats. And Sabataso's first day as news editor will be July 25. We regret the errors.
