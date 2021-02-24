A short article in Wednesday’s edition about the Rutland South Rotary Club’s fundraiser gave an incorrect phone number for purchasing tickets. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased from a Rutland South Rotarian, online at www.rutlandsouthrotary.org or by calling 236-7713. The drawing is set for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
