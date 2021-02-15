Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Foggy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Foggy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.