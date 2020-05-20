Correction
An article appearing in the May 14 Herald contained misleading information. A headline on the article indicated BROC and Park Place Florist and Garden Center are taking part in a food drive. That is incorrect. On May 22, Park Place will donate 10% of its online sales for that day to BROC Community Action — the organization that runs the local food shelf. The Park Place donation will be used by BROC to purchase food from Vermont Foodbank. There will be no food drive. We regret the errors.
