Correction

An article appearing in the May 14 Herald contained misleading information. A headline on the article indicated BROC and Park Place Florist and Garden Center are taking part in a food drive. That is incorrect. On May 22, Park Place will donate 10% of its online sales for that day to BROC Community Action — the organization that runs the local food shelf. The Park Place donation will be used by BROC to purchase food from Vermont Foodbank. There will be no food drive. We regret the errors.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.