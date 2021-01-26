Two candidates names were misspelled in the Rutland Herald’s coverage Tuesday of the filing deadline to run for local office.
Anna Tadio is seeking a seat on the Rutland School Board.
Jenny Munyak is running against Ryan DeCelle for town treasurer in Middletown Springs.
Also, the name of Matthew Merritt was left off the list of candidates for Rutland City Alderman.
We regret the errors.
