Editor’s note: This article first appeared on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It was written as a glimpse into the workings of the newsroom on the day of a major news event. The memories from that day paint a picture of how the newspaper played a major role in defining the narrative of history unfolding.
In the last 50 years, the Rutland Herald has printed just three “Extra” editions: On September 11, 2001; on Aug. 13, 1991 at the news of Gov. Richard Snelling’s death; and on Friday, Nov. 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
That November day was one that is burned into the memory of the people who lived through it.
“I was in history class and the principal, Bob Belding, came into the room and he whispered something into the teacher’s ear,” said Tom Haley, then a junior at Proctor High School, now a sportswriter for the Herald. “And I could tell by the look on both of their faces that something was awfully wrong.
“It came over the intercom that the president had been shot, and that we were dismissed early to go home, and that the Sadie Hawkins dance that night was cancelled,” Haley said. He also remembered the sound of the Rutland Herald extra hitting the porch of his family’s house later that evening.
The extra edition came together quickly, in the hours after the news sent the nation into mourning.
The newspaper’s managing editor was not on duty that day. Kendall Wild was in North Carolina with reporter Tony Marro, looking into the status of a Rutland Baptist minister who had been arrested in connection with his agitation for civil rights.
It was Bob Bennett, then filling the role of city editor, who more or less made the decision to publish an additional edition. Bennett, now 77, can’t remember if he was the one to make the final call. He just knew the newspaper had to do something.
“I wasn’t due to go in,” he said, as Friday was his day off. He heard the news of the murder in the early afternoon. “I said ‘I’d better get down to the paper because we’ve got to do something.’”
Bennett had graduated from Castleton State College that June, after four years in the service and four years working full time for the Herald while taking classes. He got in around 1 or 2 p.m., and found the newsroom mostly empty. In those days, the print deadline was 3 a.m., so reporters came in to work around 2 p.m., and editors around 6:30 p.m.
He started ripping wire copy off the teletype machines and writing headlines.
When he had a headline done, he’d put it in a canister that went into a pneumatic tube and off to the composing room, where it was set into type. “Frantic Efforts to Save Stricken President, 46, Fail in Dallas Hospital” read one headline. “Police Nab Man With Gun” read another.
City reporter Geri Gates arrived and worked on a statewide story. The disbelief in the reaction of Vermont’s elected leaders was universal. Tom Fagan worked up a short piece on the reaction around Rutland County.
Church bells pealed across the county at 2:50 p.m., when the final word came across that the president was dead.
The local radio stations suspended their regular programming and advertising in favor of news bulletins and religious music.
The Herald was flooded with phone calls asking for updates. A notice in the extra says: “Stores in Downtown Rutland CLOSED this afternoon at 5:00 in respect for the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Rutland Chamber of Commerce.”
Bennett thought hard about the lead headline on the front of the paper, and settled on “Assassin Kills President: Kennedy Shot in Car.”
The first two pages of the Extra were built in a few hours. The second two were repurposed from that morning’s paper. By 6 p.m., the presses were running to print the 8,800 copies of the four-page edition.
“We thought we were really doing something significant,” Bennett said. “Everybody was sad about it. We were in shock.”
As Tom Fagan wrote in the Saturday newspaper — which went to press just a few hours later — “Newsboys scampered throughout darkened streets delivering the extra edition to all regular subscribers. Newsdealers were furnished copies for sale, while many came to the Herald office to buy copies.”
While the Friday Extra had many of the facts surrounding the tragic events, the Saturday Herald also had more details from around the state. State employees in Montpelier were sent home at 3 p.m., along with schoolchildren.
Plays, dances and weekend sporting events were delayed or cancelled.
The usually bustling Rutland Downtown was subdued and nearly empty.
In Gov. Philip Hoff’s office, the Herald reported, the governor “stared blankly at the big mahogany conference table as a radio borrowed from newsmen mechanically repeated the words of a Dallas reporter.” His secretary sat by a nearby phone, weeping.
State Treasurer George H. Amidon was answering a reporter’s questions when the interview was interrupted by a secretary. The Herald reported that as he watched the flag in front of the State House sink to half mast, he said, “It can’t be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.