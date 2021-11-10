Greg Cox said he is unconcerned about the contamination at the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
“It’s good we found it now, and we’re going to take care of it,” Cox, president and founder of the organization, said Wednesday.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday that testing as part of a planned expansion of the VFFC property on West Street found soil contaminated with trichloroethylene, or TCE, a chemical used in industrial degreasers and a known carcinogen. The chemical was found under the main building, which houses the winter farmers’ market, in hundreds of times the concentration at which it could pose a hazard to the air inside the building.
Air quality tests are underway.
“What little I know about it, the numbers, it’s probably going to be OK,” Cox said. “We’ve been there for 10 years. I’m really not that concerned.”
State toxicologist Sarah Vose said Sunday that the building was large enough that any gas getting out of the soil might be too diluted to do any harm, but it was impossible to know the exact risks without the results of air-quality tests.
“The likelihood of having health effects depends on how much you’re exposed to and for how long,” Vose said. “TCE is a chemical that increases your chances of getting cancer. From that perspective, even an hour (of exposure) is an increase, even it it’s a very small increase.”
Vose said it would be difficult to look for health effects among the users of the center as evidence of contamination.
“It would be really hard to say we ‘should’ have seen that,” she said. “Even with an increased risk of cancer, these cancers are very rare. Statistically, to see a cancer cluster, we’d need to see thousands of people in and out of there.”
Should contamination be found in the air, Vose said people who frequent the VFFC should talk with their doctors so their exposure becomes part of their medical history.
While state officials said Tuesday they were not aware of a phase one assessment at the site prior to this year, Cox said the previous owners had one done some years before the VFFC bought it.
“We checked it out, and we felt pretty comfortable,” he said. “It looked good. There weren’t any red flags.”
Cox said Wednesday he had not been contacted with anyone concerned about the contamination and stressed that the VFFC was going to clean it up and move on with its expansion plans.
“We’re not going to panic,” he said. “We’ve been in there 10 years. How many people have walked in there?”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.