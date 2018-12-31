RUTLAND – Craig J. Barbagallo, 35, died unexpectedly Dec. 26, 2018, at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1983, in Rutland, son of Gerard F. and Linda (Flory) Barbagallo.
Craig was a 2002 graduate of Rutland High School. He attended New England Institute of Art in Boston, MA.
He was employed by several painting contractors.
Craig enjoyed music and sports. He was a captain for the Rutland High School basketball team.
Surviving are his father, Gerry Barbagallo and wife Karen, of Rutland; a brother, Jeremy Barbagallo and wife Stephanie, of West Hartford, CT; a stepbrother, Justin Ferguson and fiancée Katherine, of Rutland; a stepsister, Amber Dawson and husband Nicholas, of Southington, CT; maternal grandmother, Mary Flory, of Rutland; maternal step-grandmother, Marie Gustafson, of Rutland; nieces and nephews Gavin Barbagallo, George and Sophia Ferguson, Tyler and Ella Dawson; his former wife, Rachael Stuart, of Castleton; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Barbagallo, on Feb. 2, 1987.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in St. Peter Church.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Raider Booster Club, c/o Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
