Although most cruise lines are not operating until on or after May 1 due to the pandemic, 2021 looks to be a bright year for cruise travel.
“People love to cruise,” said Laziza Lambert of the Cruise Line International Association. “A cruise vacation offers something for everyone. It allows travelers to see more destinations in one trip than many will see in a lifetime.”
She noted that 84% of former cruisers say they will cruise again.
Most cruise lines are awaiting CDC guidance on vaccinated guests, but here is a look at a few lines’ plans so far.
— Holland America Line will introduce its newest ship, Rotterdam, on its premiere voyage departing Aug. 1. The ship will carry 2,668 guests and feature innovations such as the 270-degree surround screen World Stage; Rudi’s Sel de Mer, a seafood-focused French brasserie; and Grand Dutch Café. Live music will be presented nightly. The ship will spend its inaugural summer in Europe.
The closing of Canada’s borders for one year may put a dent in the Alaskan summer cruising season, said Erik Elvejord, public relations director for Holland America Line.
— Carnival, the world’s largest cruise line, has paused operations through April 30, said spokesman Vance Gulliksen. The newest ship, Mardi Gras, is set to launch May 29 from Port Canaveral, Florida. Mardi Gras can accommodate 5,280 guests and is the largest in the line’s fleet. It is the first ship to feature a roller coaster on board.
Two different three-port, seven-day itineraries will be offered, departing Saturdays to the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; and Grand Turk Island. The western route will stop in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay in Honduras.
— Viking will introduce two ships this year. The Venus, the line’s seventh ocean ship, is scheduled to debut this spring. The Saigon is set for a summer launch on the Mekong River, sailing between Vietnam and Cambodia.
The line will also introduce several ocean voyages this year, including Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities, a 15-day sojourn between Rome and Istanbul.
— Ponant, a leader in luxury expedition cruising, takes guests to remote destinations and ports of call not accessible to larger ships owing to its moderate size and design. Expeditions are led by naturalist guides and onboard scientists to watch a caving glacier or discover a southern right whale or a colony of penguins, for example. This year Ponant will launch Le Commandant Charcot, a polar exploration vessel that allows the adventurous to reach the true Geographic North Pole and parts of Antarctica that few people have seen.
Ponant just announced a World Affairs Cruise in the Baltic on July 17-25, featuring a roster of speakers including former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute and the first president of Poland elected by popular vote, Lech Walesa. The cruise, aboard the new Explorer vessel Le Jacques Cartier, travels to six countries starting from Stockholm, Sweden, to Copenhagen, Denmark.
— American Queen Steamboat Company will debut the Americana Countess, the latest paddle wheeler to join the fleet, this spring. Countess will cruise the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers. The AQSC operates riverboats through America’s heartland and its iconic rivers.
The cruise industry is working with the CLIA and CDC to initiate strict protocols and safety measures to protect both crews and guests as a response to the pandemic. For example, effective July 1, the AQSC and sister company Victory Cruise Lines will require COVID-19 vaccinations before boarding.
This initiative expands protocols already in place, such as pre-cruise COVID-19 testing on every voyage, plus pre-boarding health screenings. Masks will be mandatory in all venues where social distancing is not possible.
Also, Viking has announced the completion of a full-scale PCR laboratory at sea on the Viking Star. A PCR test detects the presence of a virus with a non-invasive saliva test. The new onboard facility is regarded as an industry first.
Travelers are encouraged to check with individual cruise lines for COVID-19-related rules and safety measures.
