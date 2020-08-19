City voters will have their say in November on whether to buy the College of St. Joseph Gymnasium.
In a special meeting held Wednesday, the Board of Aldermen voted 6-4 to place a $1.45 million bond for the property on the ballot for the general election. Nobody spoke against the purchase, but Alderman Chris Ettori, who appeared to be the voice of the opposition, argued that the city was not ready to put the proposal before voters so quickly.
Mayor David Allaire said he called for the special meeting after learning on Tuesday from City Clerk Henry Heck that the board would have to take action this week if it wanted to hold the vote in November. Allaire said he believed it was better to vote in November than wait for Town Meeting.
“We were concerned we were going to be expending unnecessary monies through the winter, if we wait all the way to March, not knowing what the outcome would be,” Allaire said.
The city began leasing the facility in November, after the college had closed but while the trustees were still hoping to turn the campus into an “innovation center.” The city continued its lease after Heritage Family Credit Union, the mortgage-holder, took possession of the campus and signed a letter of intent in May to buy the campus for $1.8 million. A federal grant the city was awarded late last week brought that number down to $1.45 million.
Ettori noted that when the board approved the letter of intent in May, it also called for a comprehensive review of city properties to see if there was anything that could be sold to further offset the cost. He pointed out there had been a referral to the Finance Committee to look at alternate funding sources, a meeting he said never happened because of questions about revenue from the rooms, meals and entertainment tax.
“That’s the information I felt we needed to go to the voters and say we did do everything possible,” he said. “I am a big believer we need this facility. ... We have to be more responsible to the voters. ... We have not done our due diligence before we put this on the ballot.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the need for recreation opportunities had been repeatedly demonstrated, noting that they keep hearing it is a key factor for the primary care physicians that Rutland Regional Medical Center is trying to recruit. Ettori reiterated that he wants the city to buy the property, and people looking at coming to the community also want lower taxes.
“You know that because you argue for that all the time,” he told Davis.
Davis agreed, but said the board still has plenty of time to hold the meetings Ettori wants and to find more money to apply toward the purchase.
“Voting on this in November does not prohibit any of that from occurring,” she said. “Let’s not get caught up in the fact that we have to make every decision tonight because we don’t.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso commented that Ettori had picked a “heck of a night to kick off his campaign” and said that he had seen a number of multi-million dollar recreation proposals through the years, but that this seemed like a much better deal.
“I was going to say I had a problem with it, but you guys convinced me tonight,” he said.
The board discussed but decided against using the $250,000 from the upcoming final payment into the Zamias fund to reduce the bond amount, and voted instead to have the Finance Committee discuss putting it in a contingency fund for the property. City Attorney Matt Bloomer said there might be a need for improvements under new stormwater regulations.
Alderman Michael Talbott and Alderwomen Melinda Humphrey and Lisa Ryan joined Ettori in voting against the November ballot while Davis and Gorruso voted “yes” alongside Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis and Aldermen William Gillam, Paul Clifford and Tom DePoy.
