“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” had the second-biggest domestic opening in history over the weekend.
It didn’t open in Rutland, though. The city still lacks a movie theater after Flagship Cinemas walked away from the Plaza Cinema last year.
“I went to the Regal in Queensbury opening night,” said Jared Goodrich, owner of Night Legion Comics in Rutland. “It was an awesome movie. It was really worth it.”
Goodrich said a number of his customers have complained about the trips they’ve had to make to see the movie, but Rutland’s lack of a theater is more than just an inconvenience to Spider-fans. The National Association of Theatre owners commissioned a study saying in 2019, moviegoers around the country spent a total of $5 billion in businesses they stopped at on the way to or from the theater.
“It’s really the surrounding businesses that hurt when a movie theater goes away because there’s so much foot traffic,” said Phil Cotrino, the association’s director of media and research. “Movie theaters in smaller areas — they’re really the center of the community in a lot of ways.”
The city’s economic development community has been working to reopen the theater under new owners, but the effort has yet to bear fruit.
“The theatre was being looked at by a local investor and a Vermont movie theater company, but I don’t have any recent updates about any leading efforts worth sharing,” Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman wrote in a text message this week.
It has been a rough two years for movie theaters — Plaza Cinema shut down along with the rest of the industry early last year and theaters that have reopened since have seen depressed box office numbers as the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged along.
“The biggest challenge for the industry during this pandemic has been a lack of movies to play,” Cotrino said. “That’s going away.”
Cotrino said the industry is hoping the performance of “No Way Home” is a sign of changing times.
“There was a desperate need for a blockbuster on that level,” he said.
America lost almost 1,000 movie screens to the pandemic. Cotrino said it could have been worse, and the industry has seen locations change ownership and some chains — notably Alamo Draft House — are opening new locations.
Cotrino said giant multiplexes are likely to remain the standard, especially in heavily populated areas, but theaters with fewer screens might make more sense in smaller markets like Rutland.
“Once you get past the first few weekends of a movie, you’ve satisfied the demand for it,” he said. “Also, you have a better idea what the people of that community will show up for.”
Rutland’s moviehounds shouldn’t give up hope, Cotrino said.
“It’s a tough time, but showing that there’s interest and that theaters have succeeded there in the past — a lot of chains are going to be looking to make acquisitions in the year to come,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
